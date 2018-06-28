Overnight roadworks for Racecourse Roundabout

The busy Racecourse Roundabout at Whippingham is due to be resurfaced by Island Roads shortly.

Given the high volume of traffic using the road during the daytime, the work will be undertaken overnight between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am in order to keep inconvenience to a minimum. Work will also be undertaken in two phases so that access between East Cowes and Newport via the roundabout can be maintained while the work is underway.

The diversion route between Ryde and Newport for the duration of the scheme will be via Station Road, Whiterails Road and Staplers Road to Coppins Bridge.

Delayed by wintry weather

The scheme had been originally due to take place towards the end of 2017 but, following the onset of wintry weather, work had to be rescheduled to avoid the risk of lengthy delays to motorists.

The work is currently scheduled to be undertaken over three weekday nights starting on Wednesday, 4 July.

Hope to keep disruption to a minimum

Steve Ashman, Island Roads service director, said:

“This is another particularly busy roundabout, but we hope the steps we are taking in respect of timing and phasing of the work will keep disruption to a minimum. “Nevertheless, we are keen to give advance notice of this project and would advise motorists to allow extra journey time if they are using this route during the week.”

Article by Gavin Foster on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Location map

View the location of this story.