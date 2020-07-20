Parents place greater trust in schools than Government, survey reveals

Commenting on a recent survey of over 4,800 parents commissioned by Parentkind, Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“This survey shows that parents are placing far greater trust in school leaders than Government, but both are essential if we are to achieve full opening from September.”

He went on to say,

“The survey found that – almost three quarters (74%) would like the right to decide whether their child attends school next term. – although the majority will send their child back to school in September, more than a quarter (26%) don’t yet know (23%) or say that they will not (3%). Over two thirds of these parents (67%) expressed concern over social distancing.

Coronavirus impact on learning remains for many parents

Peter went on to say,

“Instead of threatening parents with fines, the Government should be doing a great deal more to prove that the strategy is right. Schools are doing their best to make good on existing guidance and create safe school environments, but the lack of real understanding of school practicalities and failure to provide a plan B is far from reassuring. “As one would expect, the Coronavirus impact on learning remains for many parents. A third of parents said that they felt their child was quite or very disengaged with their learning during lockdown. More than half (57%) felt that their child was less engaged in their learning now compared to before lockdown.”

Shreeve: More work needs to be done by Government

The union’s Assistant District Secretary finished by saying,

“Thus, there are two points to be taken from this parental survey. First, that education establishments really work hard and in the main succeed at motivating their learners. “Schools all desire to return to supporting students’ goals, providing both challenges and opportunities for success. Second, so that schools can achieve this positive learning environment, more work needs to be done by Government with schools to reassure parents and carers that it is safe for children to return to school.”

Image: barneymoss under CC BY 2.0