People power can make a difference: Holiday visa finally approved

A couple of weeks ago OnTheWight ran a story about how a student from Beijing was being denied a holiday visa to visit the UK over Christmas with his Islander partner.
Sue Grant’s daughter, Rebecca, had planned to visit her family on the Isle of Wight over Christmas with her partner, Kevin, originally from Côte d’Ivoire, but now studying a Post Grad in Telecommunications at Beijing University.
Although Kevin met all the requirements for the visitor visa, flights booked, money in his account, details of where he would be staying, proof that he didn’t intend to overstay, it was rejected.
Social media campaign
A social media campaign took off to help get Kevin here for Christmas. An online petition was created, Facebook posts were shared, Tweets tweeted and last night (Tuesday), Sue was able to report,
“A huge thank you to all of you who shared the petition, wrote media articles and fought for us.
“Today Kevin was granted his visa on the original application. They didn’t refund the second application costs, just returned all the second application paper work.
“This just proves you all did this because your voices changed their minds.”
All here at OnTheWight are very pleased to hear they were able to help with the campaign that led to Kevin’s visa being granted.
We wish you all a wonderful time over the next three weeks.
Wednesday, 21st December, 2016 8:19am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eQJ
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story
Rod Manley
21.Dec.2016 1:33pm
Well done!
Paul Taylor
21.Dec.2016 4:14pm
I am so pleased that the visa was granted and they can spend some time together.
Robert Smith
21.Dec.2016 4:21pm
One question.
If he is a FRENCH passport holder ( Which is a member of EU ) why does he need a visa to come to the UK?
marting
21.Dec.2016 5:22pm
Where did you get the information he held a French passport? I haven’t seen that in any of the publicity about this case, have I missed something?
Rhos yr Alarch
21.Dec.2016 10:10pm
Perhaps “On the Wight” needs to clarify that Côte d’Ivoire is a country, that just happens to have a French name…?
Sally Perry
21.Dec.2016 10:17pm
Why would we need to check that? We haven’t said he is french or had a french passport. Côte d’Ivoire, where Kevin is from, is a West African country (as stated by his partner’s mother in the original article)
Nitonia
21.Dec.2016 10:31pm
A basic grasp of geography is all one actually needs to know the Ivory Coast is an independent nation.
Is British Columbia a UK enclave in South America?
Suruk the Slayer
22.Dec.2016 9:45am
Best they don’t go to the British Virgin Islands.
They could be in for a double disappointment…..
jarundel
22.Dec.2016 8:46am
Thank goodness that our bureaucrats are able to revise their decisions. Hope this family has a lovely time together.