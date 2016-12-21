People power can make a difference: Holiday visa finally approved

A couple of weeks ago OnTheWight ran a story about how a student from Beijing was being denied a holiday visa to visit the UK over Christmas with his Islander partner.

Sue Grant’s daughter, Rebecca, had planned to visit her family on the Isle of Wight over Christmas with her partner, Kevin, originally from Côte d’Ivoire, but now studying a Post Grad in Telecommunications at Beijing University.

Although Kevin met all the requirements for the visitor visa, flights booked, money in his account, details of where he would be staying, proof that he didn’t intend to overstay, it was rejected.

Social media campaign

A social media campaign took off to help get Kevin here for Christmas. An online petition was created, Facebook posts were shared, Tweets tweeted and last night (Tuesday), Sue was able to report,

“A huge thank you to all of you who shared the petition, wrote media articles and fought for us. “Today Kevin was granted his visa on the original application. They didn’t refund the second application costs, just returned all the second application paper work. “This just proves you all did this because your voices changed their minds.”

All here at OnTheWight are very pleased to hear they were able to help with the campaign that led to Kevin’s visa being granted.

We wish you all a wonderful time over the next three weeks.