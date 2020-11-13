People tested on Monday at Isle of Wight Covid-19 test centre still waiting for results

Alex is just one example of a family having to self isolate all week as they await Covid-19 test results promised in 24 hours. Are you in the same position?

Covid testing in drive thru centre

Some Isle of Wight residents who were tested for Coronavirus (Covid-19) are still waiting for test results to come back.

Alex McMahon got in touch with News OnTheWight to say that his daughter had taken a Covid-19 test at the Newclose Cricket Ground on Monday, but by Friday still hadn’t received the results.

McMahon: What is going on?
They were told the results would be back in 24 hours, and Alex says others who were tested on Tuesday have had their results.

He says,

“What is going on? Five of us holed up at home and can’t go out.”

Experiencing the same?
Are you awaiting long overdue test results too?

If so, let us know by leaving a comment or getting in touch.

Response from DHSC
News OnTheWight is in contact with the Department for Health and Social Care to find out what the problem is and will update once they are able to provide details.

chartman

What happened to the 15 minute tests ?

13, November 2020 11:06 am

