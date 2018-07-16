Peter Shreeve wins ‘Representative of the Year’ award

In the serene surroundings of Winchester golf club on Tuesday 3rd July – attended by around 50 members of the National Education Union (NEU) – Isle of Wight Branch Secretary, Peter Shreeve’s work past and present was acknowledged.

Peter was acknowledged by the Joint General Secretary, Dr Mary Bousted (pictured below).

Workplace rep for 20 years

Peter has been the Rep at Cowes Enterprise College (and before that at Cowes High School) for nearly 20 years.

During part of that time, he also served as the Executive member for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Isle of Wight Branch Secretary

In addition to being a Workplace Rep, Peter is the Isle of Wight Branch Secretary and has worked closely with his NUT counterparts and others in this role.

He has also organised two learning events for members on the Island in the last year, which has really raised the profile of the union and has filled a gap with this training. He is already planning another for next term.

Awareness raising

Peter regularly features in the local press, highlighting educational issues, especially linked with our workload and funding campaigns. He has recently shown how funding is linked with child poverty on the Island, as well as with increasing mental health issues in children.

He also appeared in national news earlier this year following conference, around a motion relating to pupil violence towards teachers and has often been quoted in the ‘Times Educational Supplement’.

Further, he has been a constant advocate for the Send my Friend to School campaign, and presented on this at a Conference fringe event this year.

