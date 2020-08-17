Plan to turn former Isle of Wight water mill to be into living accommodation

A former water mill, turned offices, in Newport could now become flats — as maintaining office space has become challenging and unviable.

Mill Court, which is part of Pan Mill, by Matalan, KFC and Cineworld in Newport, is the subject of a planning application, submitted to the Isle of Wight Council, to change office space into six flats.

Development scaled back

Previously the owners of the building, Mill Court Property Services, wanted to turn the buildings into 19 flats but have scaled back the development.

Now, plans for three one-bed and three two-bed flats have been proposed for the eastern buildings but will keep the nursery, which currently sits on the ground floor.

Grade II listed building

However, other parts of two Pan Mill buildings, which are Grade II listed and date back to the 18th and 19th century, have been empty and unused for several years.

Planning agents for the development, WSP, say bringing the building back into viable use is essential to secure its preservation as it has been under-occupied for so long and may fall into a state of disrepair.

Minor internal and external changes

According to planning documents, only minor internal and external changes would be made to accommodate the changes which would not have a harmful impact on the character or significance of the listed building.

To view the full plans (20/01216/FUL), you can go to the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed