Plans for former Con Club to be converted into new home

The former Ryde Conservative Club could be transformed into a house, if plans are approved by the Isle of Wight Council.

Plans have been submitted by Isle of Wight Hotels Ltd, seeking to transform the club premises in Lind Street.

The site has been vacant for several years, and is described as being in a ‘very poor state of disrepair generally’.

Grade II listed

The site also requires listed building consent for any alterations, as it is grade II listed.

The house would feature a master bedroom, with a dressing area and built-in wardrobes and en-suite bathroom. The existing flat roof bar area would be demolished to form an internal courtyard, accessed by French doors from the dressing area, and study.

The existing staircase would be reinstated with removal of the lightweight partition to expose the existing handrails.

The courtyard area will have flagstone paving and be drained, and incorporate planters for landscaping.

Enhancing Ryde Conservation Area

The application states:

“All the proposed works will enhance not only the listed building but also Ryde Conservation Area.”

Residents can view and comment on the plans until 7th December.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed