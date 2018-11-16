Plans for wastewater to be chemically treated before being discharged into sea

Wastewater could be chemically treated before being discharged into the sea off Shanklin during storm surges.

Southern Water has applied to the Isle of Wight Council to build a temporary water treatment kiosk at Hope Beach.

During storms, overflow water is pumped 250 metres offshore.

Formic acid and hydrogen peroxide treatment

Under the new plans, that water would be chemically treated with formic acid and hydrogen peroxide before being discharged into the sea.

The temporary development forms part of a two-year trial aimed at improving bathing water quality at Shanklin to an ‘excellent’ standard.

Southern Water has also pledged to investigate water quality at 20 other sites around the Island.

Other things being installed

In addition, an internal security fence, an emergency shower and eyewash, and buried pipework will be installed.

Part of the site is leased to a sailing club for boat storage and parking, and they would continue to use the area to the east of the fence.

Formal approval for the water trial is expected to be given by Natural England and the Environment Agency in February 2019.

Have your say

Residents have until 7 December to comment on the plans.

