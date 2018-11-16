Man’s body found at Ryde address

Police say enquiries are ongoing after responding to a report of a man’s body being found at an address in Ryde.

Four police cars and an ambulance have responded to a report of a man’s body being found at an address in Ryde

Police have confirmed they were called at 3.12pm this afternoon (Friday).

Officers are currently attending the address in Player Street and enquiries are ongoing.

Friday, 16th November, 2018 4:39pm

