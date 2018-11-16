Man’s body found at Ryde address

Four police cars and an ambulance have responded to a report of a man’s body being found at an address in Ryde
Police have confirmed they were called at 3.12pm this afternoon (Friday).
Officers are currently attending the address in Player Street and enquiries are ongoing.
Our thoughts are with all concerned.
Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 16th November, 2018 4:39pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lQ9
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ryde, Isle of Wight
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓