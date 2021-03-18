Plans for new Isle of Wight micro-brewery

A new micro-brewery could be coming to Bembridge, adding to the refurbished Pilot Boat Inn.

Plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council, by George Bristow, to convert existing storerooms behind the inn to form a micro-brewery and bottling room under a new company, Wight Knuckle Brewery.

Bristow: Very excited about the new project

On The Pilot Boat’s Website, George Bristow, along with his wife Juliet, say they are very excited about the new project and look forward to seeing its customers soon.

Over the Covid lockdown periods the inn has been ‘extensively refurbished’ to create a new cafe bar, gift shop, ice cream parlour and adding another bedroom, along with the plans for the brewery.

Wight Knuckle Brewery

A separate Website for the Wight Knuckle Brewery has been set up, but only says it is coming soon.

Planning documents submitted by JP Designs as part of the application say the approximate output of the brewery would be 500 litres a week, making ale and lager-type beer.

Equipment, such as mash tuns, a heating kettle, liquor vat and fermenting tanks would all be involved in the brewing process in the converted storerooms. A small bottling machine would also be housed in the next room.

Will “add something different to Bembridge”

One public comment said it was an excellent idea and would add something different to Bembridge.

Liquid waste from the process will be discharged into public sewers but documents say a commercial discharge consent request has been made to Southern Water.

To view, or comment on, the proposals, 21/00417/FUL, you can view the council’s planning register.

Comments will be accepted until 13th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

