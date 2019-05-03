Platform One College of Music present the Wight Noize Music Industry Showcase Shortlist

The shortlist has been decided and The Wight Noize Showcase will take place at Strings Music Venue, Newport on Saturday 11 May.

Open to 16 plus – £2.50 entry – doors open at 7pm. All bands will perform a 20-minute set of originals (strictly no covers).

Dave Pontin said,

“As I am sure you can appreciate, we cannot put all artists/bands forward for the showcase and we have made decisions based on the artists/bands history, performance experience, online presence and readiness to play at a major festival.”

Feedback from industry panel

Following the event, the industry panel will provide

confidential written feedback to the bands.

Each act shortlisted will be programmed on the Platform One Stage at the Isle of Wight Festival with one act being selected by the industry panel to open the mainstage on Sunday 16 June.

Giddings: Proud to be a patron of Platform One

John Giddings, Managing Director, Solo (Isle of Wight Festival), said,

“I am very proud to be a patron of Platform One. I think they do an incredible job of preparing young musicians for the reality of the music industry. “I like helping people and my work with Platform One feels the right thing to do – they have integrity and they are good at what they do.”

What is Wight Noize?

Platform One College of Music runs Wight Noize in order to support young emerging bands and artists from across the Island.

Since 2002 Platform One’s partnership with Isle of Wight Festival has given the opportunity for 17 bands to play on the festival mainstage and over 800 bands and artists on the Platform One Stage.

The concept of Wight Noize is to offer a professional showcase experience for aspiring artists/bands and to give them some genuine industry feedback in order to support their ongoing development.

This is not a competition or a Battle of the Bands – this is an industry showcase. Fourteen artists/bands met the Wight Noize criteria this year.