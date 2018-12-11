Pocket Rocket, Danno Verge, returns to Wightlink Warriors for 2019

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Fans favourite Danno Verge has been confirmed as the first signing for the 2019 Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team.

Twenty-two year old Verge returns for a second season at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium having increased his match average to 4.83 during 2018 – a season in which he was an ‘ever-present’ in all team competitions.

The ‘Pocket Rocket’

The former Kent and Mildenhall man, dubbed the ‘Pocket Rocket’ by a section of the Smallbrook crowd, quickly settled into the Warrior Way, building great relationships with his team mates and Warrior fans alike. His outgoing personality and on-track determination gained him a solid fan base and his return will answer the prayers of many supporters both old and young.

Verge: “Stoked to have been invited back”

Shorne-based Verge, top bonus point scorer last season, can’t wait to get started. He said

“I’m absolutely stoked to have been invited back to ride for the Warriors again. I had a good year last year and know I can build on that in 2019. Coming back was everything I wanted. “I know I can continue to improve here. The management, sponsors, volunteers and fans have been so supportive and I want to repay them with another good year. I am following a structured training plan over the winter months and will be fully prepared when we get under way.”

Bishop: “A true ambassador for our club”

Warrior’s co-promoter Barry Bishop, happy that team building was off to a positive start, said,