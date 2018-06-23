Police appeal for witnesses to serious Isle of Wight assault

Did you see a struggle and assault around Elm grove, South Street, Nine Acres Lane and Nine Acres playing field on Friday 15th June around 7pm ish?

Emergency call:

We are appealing for witnesses after a 30-year-old man was seriously assaulted by two men on Friday 15 June in the area of Nine Acres Lane.

The 30-year-old man was on his motorcycle on Elm Grove in Newport between 7pm and 7.20pm when he was approached by two men and seriously assaulted.

It is believed there was a struggle and the assault continued into South Street, Nine Acres Lane and Nine Acres playing field.

The man sustained a broken arm.

Both men have been described as white, however at this time we have no further descriptions of them.

We are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances of what occurred and we believe some people in the Nine Acres Lane area may have witnessed this incident.

Get in touch
If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 and quote 44180224016.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.

Report shared by the police

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 23rd June, 2018 1:47pm

By

