Man’s body discovered at Ventnor address

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of a man whose body was discovered this afternoon.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of a man in his 30s whose body was discovered at an address in Ventnor this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police told OnTheWight,

“We were called at 1.51pm following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s at an address on Albert Street, Ventnor.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Monday, 9th October, 2017 7:29pm

