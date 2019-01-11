Police release CCTV image of missing Isle of Wight woman

Although grainy, police are hoping this CCTV image of the woman who has been missing since Wednesday will help in the search.

Charlotte Burch CCTV 640

Police share this latest image of Charlotte as she left the hospital on Wednesday. Ed

This is the moment missing Charlotte Burch (nee Alder) left St Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Although a bit blurry, it gives you an idea of what the 44-year-old was wearing when she left the hospital.

She was wearing a black speckled cardigan, black boots with a fur trim and a pink hospital top and green hospital “scrub-style” trousers.
Charlotte Burch on hospital CCTV

Our searches are ongoing with our partners in the area.

As mentioned earlier, one of the areas we are focusing on is the cycle path between Newport and Sandown.

We’re asking residents with sheds and outbuildings in the areas of Blackwater, Arreton and Merstone, along that path, to look in those, as well as checking behind bins, in gardens and under cars.

It is a large area so your help is invaluable.

Get in touch
Please call us on 101, quoting 44190010676 with any information. In an emergency call 999.

Friday, 11th January, 2019 3:24pm

