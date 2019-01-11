Check sheds, garages and outbuildings for missing Isle of Wight woman, ask police

Police have renewed their appeal for a missing woman from Shanklin. Ed

Our searches are continuing today (Friday) for missing Charlotte Burch (nee Alder) on the Isle of Wight.

The 44-year-old went missing from St Mary’s Hospital in Newport Wednesday afternoon (9th January).

As we mentioned yesterday, we had a sighting on the cycle path between Newport and Sandown, which is used a lot by cyclists and dog walkers.

Check garages and outbuildings

We are searching this area again today but we are keen for people who live along this long stretch, at Blackwater, Merstone and Arreton, to check any sheds or outbuildings that you might have.

This is a large area to search and while we are out with our colleagues from Wight SAR your help will be invaluable, carefully searching any buildings you have, behind bins, under vehicles and in gardens.

It has been particularly cold over the past two days, so she may have sought shelter.

Get in touch

Please call us on 101, quoting 44190010676 with any information. In an emergency call 999.