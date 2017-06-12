Police report number of overall offences at Festival more than half

The police share this latest news. Ed

As in previous years, effective teamwork between the festival organisers, police and partner agencies has ensured the safety of festivalgoers at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

A detailed policing operation was implemented to safeguard everyone attending the festival, as well as the local Isle of Wight community, in what is one of the busiest weeks of the year for the Island.

Relatively low levels of crime

Once again we have experienced relatively low levels of crime, and an overall reduction from previous years, which is in-keeping with the festival’s reputation for being relaxed and family-friendly.

Initial figures suggest that the number of overall offences during the four-day Isle of Wight Festival 2017 were 41, compared to 85 last year (2016) and 117 in 2015. Further to this, nine arrests were made.

Officers and staff from across the force have worked together from the planning stages and throughout the festival, to keep people safe and out of harm’s way. Uniformed officers have maintained a visible presence patrolling the outskirts of the festival, engaging with the public to provide safety messages and reassurance, as well as to tackle crime.

Positive feedback from the public

This year we were confronted by the additional challenges which have affected forces nationwide in the wake of recent terror attacks in the UK. However, we adjusted our policing response accordingly and the feedback from members of the public has been hugely positive.

Festivalgoers were also encouraged to follow @FestivalCop on twitter to receive crime prevention advice and to keep up to date with what our officers were doing at the festival site.

Overwhelming public support

Isle of Wight Festival policing commander Superintendent Simon Dodds said:

“For another year running, Isle of Wight Festival has proved to be a low-crime and safe event thanks to the good-natured attitude of the vast majority of attendees. “The successful operation came together as a result of the close working relationship with partner agencies and organisers through the event’s Safety Advisory Group. We have together achieved the intended outcome – an event which has helped keep both festivalgoers and local Island residents safe. “The support we have received from members of the public this weekend has been overwhelming and everyone involved in this year’s operation has enjoyed meeting festivalgoers on site. The fact that the policing family and the public were able to communicate so well has made the experience all the more safe, reassuring and enjoyable for all.”

Image: © FestivalCop

