Pop Goes the Culture launch event: ‘Fantastic to see families bonding’ (Podcast)

Yesterday’s ‘Pop Goes the Culture’ event was judged a great success. OnTheWight chatted to event’s host, Alex Watts, to learn how the event went after the last 50 tickets were ‘sold out’ in nine minutes.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

alex watts and rest of organising team

Saturday saw Isle of Wight video gaming and cosplay fans head to Cowes Enterprise College for the very first ‘Pop Goes the Culture’ event.

The day-long stage show – the pilot for a full-on gaming convention – saw people of all ages play Mario Kart on an 8m screen for some fantastic prizes.

Click on image to see larger version
8m screen at Pop Goes The Culture event

The free event was incredibly popular, with 275 tickets that were released when the event was first announced being snapped up within 15 hours, and the extra 50 tickets that were later released, gone in less than ten minutes.

High level of enthusiasm
OnTheWight popped along at the end of the day to grab a chat with host, Alex Watts (of Alex Watts Blog), and find out how it all came about and what we can expect in the coming year (listen below).

Alex explained the day had seen a variety of challenges, including the Bird Box Challenge which saw four young people up on stage having to the play the first level of Mario Kart blindfolded!

As well as many fabulous cosplay outfits, those taking part also got to meet the Isle of Wight’s latest real life superhero, the Wight Knight.

Click on image to see larger version
Pop Goes The Culture floor sticker

When we arrived, the young video gaming enthusiasts were still battling it out on the enormous 8m screen, whilst the carefully-chosen traders were packing down after what was expected to be a fruitful day.

Podcast with Alex
Alex explains his motivation for putting on the event and where he and others want to take it over the coming year, including details of the Elite programme.

Click the play button to listen to the interview

Click on image to see larger version
Alex Watts' biggest fan

Organisers and sponsors
The event was hosted and organised by Alex with the help of Matt Greg of Nosy Design, Martin Hall of Big Screen Media and Jonathan Thornton of PC Consultants.

Wightfibre and Heroes Comics and Collectables both supported the event with sponsorship of prizes.

Well done to you all – we look forward to hearing about the next event once plans are firmed up!

Sunday, 20th January, 2019 2:29pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m7X

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*