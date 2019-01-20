Cafe Scientifique: From Artificial Intelligence to Fukushima

The first Cafe Scientifique of the year takes place on Monday evening (7pm, 21st Jan).

Innovative Physics will present the talk ‘From AI (Artificial Intelligence) to Fukushima’.

Innovative Physics is a company based in Shanklin specialising in producing sensors for nuclear radiation, isotope identification and other related activities.

They have won three awards so far, one of them from the Institute of Physics. They will be talking about their work on sensors for civil use in detecting ‘hot spot’ nuclear radiation.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 21st January 2019 and starts at 7pm in the Regency Suite, Shanklin Conservative Club, Palmerston Road, just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.