Portsmouth council leader has a 12-point Coronavirus plan – Should the Isle of Wight expect one too?

Portsmouth City Council have announced their 12-point plans to tackle the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) outbreak in the city.

The 12-point plan is detailed and well-considered. The Isle of Wight council are yet to announce anything similar so OnTheWight got in touch with them yesterday lunchtime to ask if they have a similar one.

The press office replied that they “are currently working on an update on council facilities etc and the latest position”.

It’s unclear whether at this moment whether the update will include forward-looking items as Portsmouth have done.

The Portsmouth Council 12-point plan

The City Council is setting up a helpline to direct residents to the correct professional medical advice on what to do, so residents can get this advice and not rely on rumour. The City Council’s website and Facebook page will prominently show this advice and sign post residents to accurate sources of information. We will also use the HIVE to co-ordinate volunteers across the city. The City Council will work with Foodbanks in the city to give them access to the very generous offers local residents have made of food and volunteer time can best be used. Services are looking to reduce the number of face-to-face meetings needed and will try to carry out these meetings by phone. We are looking at opening up extra beds at City Council run homes to allow residents to be transferred out of QA to free up beds. This is expensive and will rely on Government financial support. I have written to all the main supermarkets to ask to meet with them to understand how we can protect supply of goods to all residents and how we get food to people who are self-isolating at home. In the same way we will look at removing the 9.30am start time for concessionary bus passes to allow more elderly and vulnerable residents to shop earlier when supermarkets may be quieter. We are increasing the cleaning in Council run buildings to try to stop infections spreading. Services providing food for the homeless are being hit with a loss of volunteers. The City Council will look to step into this area and provide meals for people who rely on this service. We are looking to see if we can provide food for children currently receive free school meals if schools are closed for an extended time. In care homes we are looking to reduce the chances of infection by increased cleaning and discouraging nonessential visits. Finally the City Council will write out directly to all elderly and disabled residents to let them know what the City Council is doing, to give them advice and offer them help

Vernon-Jackson: People of this city are our utmost priority

Council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said,

“This 12-point plan outlines some of the initial actions we will be taking to ensure our most vulnerable residents are protected. “The people of this city are our utmost priority and we are committed to reducing the chance of residents becoming infected with the virus and providing whatever support we can to those that do.”

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Brian O’Rourke