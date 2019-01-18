Positive steps forward for secondary school ‘requiring improvement’, says Ofsted

Ofsted Inspectors say that senior leaders and governors at Carisbrooke College are “taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement identified at the recent section 5 inspection in order for the school to become good”.

The monitoring visit follows a full inspection in October 2017, when the education watchdog found the school “Requiring Improvement”.

Praise for leadership

The Executive Headteacher, Matthew Parr-Burman, was recognised for implementing sharply-focused and realistic plans to improve the school.

The inspector found the school to be a happier and more cohesive community, with shared higher expectations of what pupils can achieve and how they behave.

Steps to take

In order for the secondary school to be rated as “Good” it must:

strengthen the school’s work on improving behaviour and attitudes to learning, by developing pupils’ sense of responsibility and confidence as learners

ensure that interventions designed to support current Year 11 pupils’ attainment and progress lead to improved outcomes in the 2019 examinations

improve the consistency of teaching and learning in science

insist that the sensible strategies to improve teaching and pupils’ behaviour are consistently followed and sustained by all staff

The Report

Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





Image: striatic under CC BY 2.0