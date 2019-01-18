Don’t miss Isle of Wight Art and Jazz at Mountbatten

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

A new exhibition by an Island artist and a concert by a well-known Island jazz group are among the highlights of Mountbatten’s social programme over the next couple of weeks.

Throughout February, paintings by Georgia Cook NDD, ATD (pictured) will be on display in the Mountbatten gallery, which can be found in the main hospice building. Georgia retired to the Island in 2000 after a career in business and has returned to her first love, which is painting.

According to Georgia, her paintings are mainly figurative, often bound within a narrative derived from strange, wondrous but often painful nightmares, which also provide unlimited inspiration for her work.

She said:

“We don’t really get to choose our own destinies, as fate so often gets in the way, but I have discovered that for me painting is the secret that enables me to understand who I am and feel more attached to this earth; the Isle of Wight is taking over my heart and I sense the beginnings of a shift where my stories may begin to inhabit this beautiful Island.”

Click on image to see larger version



The Mountbatten Art Gallery is open during office hours, although there will be an opportunity to view Georgia’s work during the interval of the next concert at Mountbatten, which is being held at 7:30pm, Thursday 7 February 2019, in the John Cheverton Centre.

Click on image to see larger version



Jazz from the Great American songbook

The Jim Thorn Quartet is well known for its interpretations of modern jazz standards from the Great American songbook. The Quartet comprises Loren Thorn (vocals), Jim Thorn (piano), Jon Thorne (double bass) and Ken Black (drums).

Although the seasoned and versatile musicians specialise in jazz renditions from the 1940s to 1960s, they are also heavily influenced by Latin music and compositions from present-day artists including Norah Jones.

Jim said:

“Expect a repertoire featuring Gershwin, Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, Jobim and some arrangements of well-known songs from old musical films.”

Admission is just £10, which includes wine and canapés, parking is free and there is no need to book.

Support from ferry company

The performance is part of Mountbatten’s regular monthly concert series, which is generously supported by Red Funnel.

A variety of live music is performed at 7:30pm, every first Thursday of the month in the John Cheverton Centre.

A great night out

Previous comments from concert-goers have included:

“I can’t believe I had such a good night out at our local hospice!”

“Great music and great hospitality.”