Prestigious award for Isle of Wight business named ‘a shining example’

Newport based Lifeline Alarms & Security Services has won the acclaimed ‘Small Security Installer of the Year Award’ at the National Security & Fire Excellence Awards held at the prestigious London Hilton on Park Lane.

This is the second time that the company has scooped the award over the past six years and have been finalists four times; a reflection of the value placed on the awards and the high standards of solution and service provided by Lifeline.

Lee: “Significant achievement”

Mark Lee, Managing Director of Lifeline, says,

“This is an extremely significant achievement for both the entire team at Lifeline and also for the wider Isle of Wight Business community as a whole. An Island company has once again been nationally recognised as the best in its field. I am genuinely thrilled for every hard working professional member of the business as well as our customers, both current and future. “Awards such as this emphasises to our customer family that they have as their partners, a nationally recognised Fire and Security provider right here on their island door step.”

The awards event and ceremony was held on 21st November in The Grand Ballroom at the prestigious London Hilton on Park Lane with an audience of over 1,000 gathered to celebrate Excellence and Innovation across the Fire and Security industry.

The event was hosted by leading Irish actor James Nesbitt, who presented the award to Mark and the team present on stage from Lifeline. The award category was sponsored by IPSA the Independent Professional Security Association.

trading for almost 30 years

Established in 1990, Lifeline are dedicated to protecting people, their homes, businesses, property and possessions across the Island and as the Islands leading provider are the highest accredited and acclaimed company in their field on the Island.

This latest award bearing further testimony to this and the commitment of the Lifeline team. As recognition of the commitment and professionalism of the 25 strong team at Lifeline every member of the team will receive an additional day paid holiday in 2019.

Jenkins: “A a shining example”

Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive comments:

“Another tremendous night at the 2018 Security and Fire Excellence awards. NSI approved Companies again demonstrating that commitment to their customers, genuine quality ethos and passion for security excellence are recognised by the independent judging panels. “30 NSI approved companies were shortlisted for awards, and in the Small Installer category, a very deserving winner – Lifeline Alarm Systems: a shining example of why NSI approved companies are up there with the best when it comes to protecting people, property and public spaces, delivering a safer more secure environment.”

This award continues a run of awards and accolades for Lifeline which include the Professional & ‘Business Services Award’ and coveted ‘Member of the Year’ Awards from the Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce in 2015 in addition to winning at the National Security & Fire Awards in 2012.