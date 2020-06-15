Proposal to increase number of SEND places in some Isle of Wight schools

More places are being proposed in the Isle of Wight’s school system for children and young people with additional needs.

A public notice has been issued by the Isle of Wight Council, informing residents of its plans to increase special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND) provisions at two Island schools, following a review of specialist education places.

Additional provision required

Published in November last year, the Isle of Wight Council’s strategy for SEND provision for children and young people from 0 to 25 years identified trends in current SEND populations on the Island and projected trends.

The strategy outlined where additional provision was required and made recommendations for development.

Pilot school could become permanent provider

One area, at Hunnyhill Primary School, is a pilot scheme started in September 2018, which could become permanent, providing continued support for eight children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties (SEMH).

Increase for special school

The second recommendation is at St George’s School, in Newport, that provides an education for young people aged between 11 and 19 years old with complex learning difficulties.

The school is almost full, with the current number of pupils registered at 174, two away from its 176 capacity. From 1st September the planned admission number will rise to 188, providing 12 more specialist spaces for SEND pupils.

38 secondary places needed

In the council’s SEND strategy, it was found a further 38 secondary places would be needed for pupils with profound and multiple learning difficulties, speech, language and communication needs.

The proposal for St George’s if agreed would potentially create 12 of those places on a satellite site at the Isle of Wight Education Federation’s Nodehill Sixth Form Site.

To view the public notices, proposals and find out where you can send feedback (until 3rd July), visit the Website.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: happy-accidents-productions under CC BY 2.0