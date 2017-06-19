Public Health issue advice on how to ‘beat the heat’

Andy shares this latest advice from Public Health England. Ed

News today from the Met Office that the hot weather will now continue across the South East until Thursday, has prompted Public Health England to repeat its advice on how to beat the heat.

For the majority of people it is about common sense – staying cool, drinking plenty of water to maintain hydration, and avoiding sunburn.

Vulnerable groups at greater risk

However, some groups can be particularly vulnerable and at much greater risk of harm, especially those with underlying heart and lung conditions, older people, babies and young children.

Looking out for people in these groups is important while most of England swelters under high temperatures.

Temperatures today were expected to top 30C in many places – which is above the point at which hot weather can impact the public’s health.

Keep an eye on those at risk

Angela Baker, Deputy Director of Health and Wellbeing for the South East, said,

“Spells of hot weather like this are enjoyed by many of us, but they can make a very real impact on some people’s health. “That’s why it’s so important we all keep an eye on those likely to be most at risk, people with underlying heart and lung conditions, older people and those with younger children. Some people in these groups may not be able to take steps to keep themselves cooler – so if you’re able, ask your friends, family and neighbours if they need any support.”

How to stay safe in a heatwave

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks can make you more dehydrated

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

take care and follow local safety advice, if you are going into the water to cool down

walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat

avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling

Drink plenty of water

The rest of us also need to take care when out and about in the sun and keep cool where we can, if travelling keep plenty of water with you and check weather forecasts.

There are lots of useful tips and guidance on Website and more detail available in the Heatwave Plan for England. Up to date forecasts are available online.

Unusual levels of UV are also being recorded in the UK at the moment – with the strength of the UV in some spots being as high as that measured in Cyprus and Gibraltar. This has prompted further PHE warnings that people should take extra care in the sun at the moment and should keep an eye on PHE’s UV monitors.

The Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said:

“High pressure is dominating our weather bringing warm, humid air from the tropical Atlantic resulting in these high temperatures and sunny conditions over the coming days. “These hot and sometimes humid conditions will continue well into the middle of the week when conditions will start to turn more unsettled in some areas before fresher conditions finally start to move across the country from the north and west later this week.”

Image: cimexus under CC BY 2.0