Pupils get taste of law in action at 2018 Mock Trial Competition

Nicky Hayward shares this latest news. Ed

On Saturday 8th December the High Sheriff’s Inter Schools Mock Trial Competition took place at Newport Crown Court. This is now the seventh year Island schools have produced teams of students to take part in a mock trial in the actual courts.

Initially introduced by Nick Hayward when he was High Sheriff in 2012, this event enables young students to experience exactly how the legal process works.

A real taste of the law in action

Nick continues to organise the event thanks to the support of retired Judge, Tim Milligan, and retired tribunal Judge, Tim O’Flynn, together with His Honour, Judge Tim Mousley QC and Kerry Mayline, Principal Crown Advocate Wessex Crown Prosecution Service.

This professional and highly-experienced team give up their time so freely every year for the benefit of Island students, to give them a real taste of the law in action.

High Sheriff’s trophy

The event is sponsored by Rouse Ltd, Newport with the winners receiving the beautiful Rouse Ltd., High Sheriff’s trophy.

All the schools were given access to the courts by kind permission of His Honour, Judge Hetherington, the Presiding Judge for Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

Confident performances

It was an exciting day with all the students displaying a real sense of professionalism and confidence in their performances.

The organisers, commented on the very high standards reached by the students and congratulated both them and all the teachers for all their hardwork, dedication and understanding of the legal process.

Final scores

In the end the scores were incredibly close with the Cowes Enterprise winning first prize and taking the High Sheriff’s Trophy.

Followed closely by VI Innovation Centre and with Ryde School third.

Image: Spunter under CC BY 2.0