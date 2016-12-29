Isle of Wight hospital goes on ‘Black Alert’

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust issued this release on Wednesday afternoon. Ed

Following the Christmas holiday, front line services at St Mary’s hospital have been placed under significant pressure with a high number of people presenting themselves to the urgent care service and a higher than expected number of emergency admissions.

Operations cancelled

The high number of medical emergencies admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, and ongoing difficulties in discharging patients means that some in-patient and day case surgery has been cancelled this week.

Cancelling planned operations has become necessary to make beds available to people who need immediate care. All patients who are affected by these postponements have been advised and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Busier than expected at time of year

Shaun Stacey, Chief Operating Officer at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“The hospital is extremely busy – more than we would expect at this time of year. The hospital has a limited number of beds and it is a challenge to manage the high number of people who are acutely unwell alongside those who could go home but cannot be discharged. “We have a number of individuals who are medically stable but who cannot be moved out of the hospital for a number of reasons. We are working closely with the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the local authority’s social service teams and the Island’s nursing and residential care homes to ensure those ready to leave hospital can be found appropriate placements as quickly as possible.”

Postponements a ‘last resort’

Shaun Stacey continued:

“Regrettably, we have had to postpone some surgery. We only do this as a last resort but the current high number of emergency admissions means that we have no choice. We apologise to every patient whose surgery we have had to postpone.”

Use services appropriately

Whilst the hospital is under pressure it is important that Islanders and visitors use services appropriately.

You can drop in at your local Pharmacy and ask to speak to a pharmacist without an appointment and most have private consultation areas. Your pharmacist can offer advice and information on many minor illnesses and ailments and recommend appropriate treatments to help get bet better and stay well, including help with coughs and colds which are common at this time of year.

NHS 111 is only a phone call away if you need to speak to someone urgently. Call 111 if you need medical advice, you’re unsure where to go, your GP Practice is not open or you simply need reassurance on what to do next. 111 will carry out an assessment over the telephone and direct you to the best place to get treatment. The 111 service can arrange for a GP to call you back and they will advise you on the waiting time for this.

St Mary’s Hospital no longer offers a walk in service when GP practices are open. The Beacon Centre is now the Urgent Care Service (UCS). Anyone who thinks they need to be seen urgently should call NHS 111 first, unless they have been advised to attend by a health professional such as a doctor, dentist, optician, pharmacist, nurse or paramedic.

Before calling 999 or attending the emergency department at St. Mary’s Hospital, ask yourself ‘is it a real emergency?’ Serious, life-threatening injuries and illnesses include loss of consciousness, heavy bleeding, severe chest pain or breathing difficulty, serious burns, strokes and persistent fits. Misuse of ambulance services can cost lives – think before you dial 999.

We would also ask that people who have recently or are currently experiencing symptoms of Diarrhoea and vomiting should not attend the hospital but seek advice from 111. If you are wanting to visit a relative please do not attend the ward until you have been clear of these symptoms for 72 hours. Your support with reducing the spread of these symptoms will be appreciated.

Choose which NHS service you use wisely

Shaun Stacey, IoW NHS Trust Chief Operating Officer, said:

“If you do become ill over the next few days including New Year please choose which NHS service you use wisely. If you’re not sure, call NHS 111 – they’ll direct you to the best place to get treatment. On the days when your GP practice is open, you should contact them as normal.”

