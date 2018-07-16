Queer Question Time heads to Newport tonight: Grab the last free tickets

Organisers of Queer Question Time (QQT) will be heading to the Apollo Theatre in Newport tonight (Monday) as part of their first official UK Tour across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Queer Question Time will kick of the first Pride-related events ahead of the main Isle of Wight Pride festivities at the weekend.

On the panel

Tonight’s event will be getting to the heart of what matters most in the LGBTQ+ community.

Taking part on tonight’s panel are:

What is QQT?

Queer Question Time is a community-led discussion event that debates current LGBTQ+ issues as well as local and national politics.

It was established in 2009 by Mike Kear, who produced the event for six years at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern. In 2015 David Robson became the current producer of QQT using the event as a vehicle for community engagement with the Wandsworth LGBTQ+ Forum.

Previous Hosts have included: Evan Davies, Amy Lame, Stuart Who (who still Chairs in today’s line up) and more currently Ola Jide (Son of a Tutu) & Meth.

Robson has produced a different series each year since 2015 also at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern.

General Election 2015 – Vauxhall Hustings; The Pride Edition; Brexit; Mayoral Elections 2016; Brexit: One Year On; LGBT History Month 2017 and London Local Elections 2018.

