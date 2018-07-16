See Isle of Wight young people’s inspiring ideas for regeneration

Inspiring work capturing young people’s ideas on the Isle of Wight Council’s regeneration ambitions will be displayed in an exhibition.

Models created by students for a range of projects will be showcased at 30 High Street, Newport, from 20th to 30th July.

The exhibition will feature entries from the recent Young Designer Awards, this year’s Isle of Wight Youth Conference and from students at the Portsmouth School of Architecture.

Reniera O’Donnell, assistant director of regeneration, said:

“We are really excited about being able to share this work with the Island. “High quality design is absolutely key to any of the regeneration plans and we hope this exhibition will spark lively debate about the future of architectural design on the Island.”

Click on image to see larger version



The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 10am to 4pm, during the period it’s running.