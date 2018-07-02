Questionnaires for those on autism waiting list for almost two years

Families who have waited almost two years for an autism diagnosis will have to complete a short questionnaire, before their assessments can progress any further.

The Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it needed to revisit and refresh some assessments which may have been done several years ago.

It confirmed no records had gone missing.

CCG Chair: Important to make sure people get right diagnosis

Dr Michele Legg, GP and Chair of the CCG, said:

“Getting the autism assessment and diagnosis service back onto the Isle of Wight is a welcome development, but we are acutely conscious this process has gone on for a very long time, and we are very sorry people have suffered inconvenience and frustration as a result. “We believe, ultimately, the new service will be good news for the people who use it, but it is important we do everything possible to make sure people get the right diagnosis. “In the case of those people who were initially assessed many months ago, this means they will be asked to complete a short questionnaire which will then be returned to the IW NHS Trust. “We fully appreciate this is a further inconvenience for people, but regrettably it is felt this is essential to make sure people get the right diagnosis, and the right support. “People have had to wait for too long to get support, but we are clear we must not react to that delay by cutting corners and risking giving people anything less than the best possible care.”

Parent: “Essential to be accurate”

Parent, Michaela White, whose son has been waiting 18 months for a diagnosis, said she was pleased parents would be able to provide updated information.

She said:

“Things change a lot in a matter of weeks with children, let alone years.”

Michaela added:

“I appreciate it may slow the whole assessment process down, but it is essential to be accurate in these situations to give a child the very best start.”

Image: Jesper Sehested under CC BY 2.0