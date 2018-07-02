OnTheWight revealed in February the council’s plans to remove 20 of the 52 bottle banks across the Isle of Wight. That number has increased by nearly 50%, with the dates of their removal now announced. Ed

Bring banks will be removed from sites across the Isle of Wight due to the success of kerbside recycling.

The Isle of Wight Council, in partnership with Amey, is preparing to remove the recycling banks from 23 July onwards.

Since the introduction of the household green recycling bins – which collect bottles, glass and plastics – and improvements in waste and recycling treatment, many of the banks have become vastly underused, with some not reaching ten per cent of their capacity when emptied.

IWC: “People no longer use them”

Feedback collected as part of the annual waste and recycling residents’ survey has shown most people no longer use them.

They have also been targeted by fly tippers and places where commercial waste is illegally dumped.

Twenty-nine bottle banks will be removed in the first phase, starting 23 July, with signs placed on those due to be taken away.

The decision does not affect privately maintained bring banks such as those run by charities.

Murwill: “We can stop duplicating services”

Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management, said,

“With kerbside collections now available to all residents, we can stop duplicating services that we currently provide at the household recycling centres and outside people’s homes. “This will also prevent misuse by commercial traders and potential fly-tipping. I would also like to thank residents for really getting behind the recycling message and fully using the kerbside recycling service.”

Residents are also reminded that shoes and textiles can be placed at the kerbside on recycling week, as long as they are stored in a separate bag (NOT black).

Dates for removal

The first set of banks to be removed and their dates are below*:

Location Removal date July Yarmouth (Harbour Office) 23 Calbourne (Sun Inn) 24 Newbridge (Community Centre) 24 Ningwood (Horse and Groom) 24 Newport (Church Litten) 25 Carisbrooke (car park) 25 Newport (Isle of Wight College) 26 Newport (Medina Valley Centre) 26 Newport (Robin Hood) 27 Newport (The Quay) 27 Newport (Riverside Centre) 30 Northwood (Horse Shoe Inn) 30 Ryde (Ryde House) 31 Wootton (The Cedars) 31 August Ryde (Beach Café) 1 Ryde (The Crown) 1 Ryde (The Wishing Well) 1 Havenstreet (White Hart) 3 Sandown (Station Avenue) 3 Sandown (The Heights) 3 Lake (St Urians) 6 Newchurch (School Lane) 6 Shanklin (Spa Car Park) 6 Godshill (Brownriggs) 7 Rookley (Co-op) 8 Ventnor (Social Club) 9 Chale (Chale Stores) 10 Ventnor (Industrial Estate) 10 Ventnor (High Street) 10

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview