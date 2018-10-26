Rally and 34,000 strong petition calls for more SEND funding

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion shares this latest news. Ed

Vix Lowthion, Green Party National Spokesperson for Education, joined dozens of other parents, teachers and councillors at Westminster this week in support of the campaign for funding to help children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

The National Education Union organised the rally and walk to the Department of Education in the heart of the capital, to present their 34,000 strong petition to Education Secretary Damian Hinds asking him to properly fund SEND support in schools.

Children missing out due to lack of support and funding

Over 2,000 children with SEND are currently not attending school, due to the lack of support and funding to meet their many and varied needs.

Up to 91% of schools have seen cuts to their budgets – and in many cases this has led to losing the vital learning support assistants which SEND children need to access learning.

Sharing the rally platform

Vix Lowthion was joined on the rally platform by Mary Bousted from NEU, Geoff Barton from ASCL, James Frith MP, Michael Kane MP and Emma Hardy MP as well as Union leaders.

Emma Parker, a parent who travelled from County Durham, stood outside the DfE and spoke about her struggles to find appropriate schooling for her son James, 12, who has autism and ADHD (see video at bottom of article).

Appalling cuts to SEND education support

Vix said,