Red Funnel lands prestigious global health and safety award

Red Funnel is celebrating after landing another prestigious global award for excellence in health and safety.

The cross-Solent ferry operator was announced as a winner of the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards 2017 after achieving the Order of Distinction following 16 consecutive Gold awards.

Red Funnel will be presented with the award at a ceremony at ExCeL in London on 20 June 2017. The accolade was achieved during a special year for the family-safety charity RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents), as it celebrates its centenary.

The RoSPA Awards – which have been running for 61 years – is open to organisations of all types from the UK and abroad. Judges consider entrants’ occupational health and safety management systems, including leadership and workforce involvement.

Safety of customers/staff at heart of business

Kevin George, CEO of Red Funnel, said:

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious global award from RoSPA in a year which sees the charity celebrate its centenary. “The safety of our customers and staff is at the heart of this business and we are extremely proud of our record in health and safety management.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards and events, said:

“The RoSPA Awards are the most prestigious in the world of occupational health and safety. Winning one of the awards demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record. Achieving the standard required is no mean feat.”

