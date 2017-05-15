Labour set out their educational reform plans

Jim shares this latest news from Labour’s 2017 council election prospective parliamentary candidate, Julian Critchley. Ed

Labour candidate Julian Critchley today welcomed Labour’s commitments on what he described as, ‘The best package of education reforms I’ve seen since I became a teacher’.

Labour is promising:

Cap class sizes at 30 for infant primary school children.

Guarantee that every teacher has qualified teacher status.

Reinstate the Education Maintenance Allowance.

Reintroduce student maintenance grants.

Provide free school meals for all primary school children.

Scrap the Free Schools programme and reinstate local input on planning for new school places.

Promote affordable, universal childcare that is accessible to all.

Invest in further and adult education to provide cradle-to-grave support for learners of all ages and backgrounds.

Introduce an arts pupil premium.

Develop a national offer for care leavers.

Time to take back control

Julian Critchley said,