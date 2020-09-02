Red Funnel services head back to normal

Following successful repairs to defects in Red Osprey’s aft main engine and Voith propulsion, Red Funnel has confirmed that the vessel will return back into service effective this evening (Wednesday 2 September).

Red Osprey is scheduled to depart Southampton at 23:55 tonight, followed by a 01:30 crossing from East Cowes.

Red Eagle returns to service

Red Funnel has also confirmed that Red Eagle will re-enter service from tomorrow morning (Thursday 3 September), just under 24 hours after she was unexpectedly pulled for repairs.

Red Eagle’s first crossing from Southampton is scheduled for 10:00, followed by her planned departure from East Cowes at 11:30.

Lakes: All hands-on deck

Leanna Lakes, Operations Director, Red Funnel said:

“We’re all hands-on deck and anticipate resuming a 2-boat service from 23:55 tonight, with a plan in place to resume our full, regularly scheduled, 3-boat service from 10:00 tomorrow morning. “We once again wish to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding throughout the duration of the service disruption as we know it’s been tested. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused and completely empathise with our customers’ frustrations. “We strive to avoid situations like this at all times and when unexpected incidents like this happen, we all feel it. I would also like to say a big thank you to our teams and crews on the front lines as well as the staff working around the clock, behind the scenes. “This has been a particularly trying time and we’re all looking forward to resuming our planned full service from tomorrow.”

Red Funnel staff are continuing to reach out to all affected customers to notify them of service updates.

Customers can also access the latest updates and information about revised, expected crossing times, including advice on when to arrive at the terminal, via Red Funnel’s ‘Live Service Status’ page.

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Image: © Paul Brown