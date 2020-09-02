Isle of Wight Conservative switches to Independent ahead of the May 2021 elections

Isle of Wight Conservative’s lose a councillor as one switches to become an Independent. Intriguingly, as the party gets their councillors ready for upcoming local elections, there could be current serving Cllrs that won’t be on the ballot papers too.

Isle of Wight councillor, Michael Murwill has left the Island Conservative Association.

Cllr Murwill was elected as the Conservative councillor for Brading, St Helens and Bembridge in May 2017, but at the end of last week he left the Island Conservatives and is now listed as Independent on the Isle of Wight council’s Website.

Murwill: “I had no alternative”
News OnTheWight spoke with Cllr Murwill this afternoon, who explained that following an Approval Committee meeting held by the Island Conservative Association last week to approve candidates for the May 2021 election, the Committee voted against him being able to stand.

Cllr Michael Murwill
© Michael Murwill

He said that following the committee’s decision, he couldn’t remain with the Island Conservatives. Cllr Murwill told News OnTheWight,

“I’m disappointed to be leaving the Conservatives – in this situation I had no alternative based on the way the selection process was handled.”

Cllr Murwill said that no reason was given to him as to why he’d not been approved to stand on behalf of the Conservatives elections and that he’s unable to appeal the decision.

Could be other councillors missing
News OnTheWight spoke with Chair of the Island Conservative Association, David Pugh.

The Approvals Committee is made up of seven branch chairs, association officers, etc and chaired by David Pugh, who told us that after the interview, a secret ballot was held and Cllr Murwill did not receive enough votes. He said,

“Cllr Murwill has represented the Party at County Hall since 2017.

“We had hoped he would continue to serve as a Conservative councillor until the next election, but obviously he’s taken the decision to leave and that’s a matter for him. We wish him well for the future.”

When News OnTheWight asked David Pugh how many more current Isle of Wight councillors didn’t pass approval, he declined to give numbers. When pushed on if there could be current serving councillors that will not make it, he said, “the vast majority were approved”.

12 months leave
Cllr Murwill, who previously held a cabinet position and oversaw changes at Lynnbottom Tip in April 2018, had been granted 12 months leave due to ill health in July 2019.

That decision came under fire from Independent Labour councillor, Geoff Brodie. However, fellow councillor for the area, Cllr Brian Tyndall (who has since become a Cabinet member), said at the time that his ward was still being properly represented and there had been no complaints about Cllr Murwill’s absence.

Cllr Murwill’s departure leaves the Conservatives with 24 councillors.

Image: Nick Fewings under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 2nd September, 2020 5:33pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nU6

Filed under: Bembridge, Brading, East Wight, Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Politics, St Helens

alisonjane

An Approvals Committee with a Chairman who was spectacularly ousted from the IOW Council in 2013.
Residing over ‘secret ballots.’
And Conservatives apparently are not all whipped and told what to say or how to vote at all are they!
I’d say you’ve had a lucky escape Councillor Murwill.

Vote Up24-1Vote Down
2, September 2020 5:56 pm
nickrowe

This will be the same David Pugh who is Bob (Seldom Seen Sausage) Seely’s agent? The same David Pugh who runs David Pugh Associates Ltd (formerly Chine Consultancy) who has Wightlnk as a client. Is the why Seely doesn’t oppose them? We know Bob doesn’t oppose Red Funnel as his cousin is a Director.

Vote Up40Vote Down
2, September 2020 7:09 pm
Fenders

The rats are leaving the sinking floating bridge.

Vote Up40Vote Down
2, September 2020 7:23 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

Interesting that the illustration indicates a switch from Conservative to Independent is a move to the right…

Vote Up00Vote Down
2, September 2020 6:18 pm
truth
What are Cllr Murwill’s complaints about how the selection process was handled ? Surely he could appeal the decision or state his concerns about the selection process. Was he interviewed ? If so then he would have put his best case forward for selection. Where all sitting Councillors and aspiring candidates also interviewed? Cllr Murwill making a sweeping statement about how the selection process was handled needs… Read more »
Vote Up2-6Vote Down
2, September 2020 6:46 pm
