Plans for new educational activity centre for children struggling at school

A former Isle of Wight farm could become an educational activity centre for children struggling at school and a vegan food factory.

Plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council to convert Corve Farm, near Chale Green, into an indoor and outdoor activity centre with accommodation.

Experienced youth worker

The centre would be run by Hamish Fleming, who runs a skateboarding company called Don’t Rain.

According to the planning application, he has “extensive experience with ‘hard to reach’ learners and has built a reputation both on the Island and in Hampshire and Dorset”.

Details of the plans

A large steel barn in the courtyard would be used for indoor physical activities, while two other barns would be used to store equipment.

Activities would include archery, nature walking, mountain biking and bushcraft, as well as work experience, employability training and life coaching.

Outside of term time, the facilities would be used for holidays aimed at small groups of people.

Vegan food factory

According to the application, one of the barns would be let to a vegan food business.

The plans would create four full time, and two part time jobs.

A new lease of life

The application states:

“This historic yet dilapidated group of farm buildings would be given a new lease of life, with the design being that of the Isle of Wight vernacular to sensitively blend into the landscape.”

Forestry Commission objections

However, the plans have already raised objections from the Forestry Commission.

It said the development would result in the loss or deterioration of irreplaceable habitats, including ancient woodland.

Comments can be made on the Isle of Wight Council Website until 4th January.