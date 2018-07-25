Riders take on final round of 2018 Pat Death Summer Series trials

Wayne shares this latest news on behalf of the IOW Motorcycle Club. Ed

The third and final round of the 2018 Pat Death Summer Series trials Championship was held on Sunday 22nd July at Hawthorn Manor Farm, Chale. The Club would like to thank Mr Fred Colson for inviting us back to what was a sun soaked venue.

The ground had become very overgrown and took many hours to clear. The Club recognises the very hard work put in by; Malcolm Hawkins, Simon Newnham, Jason Preece, Steve Chase, Mark Coombes, Robert Baker and Andy Ryall whose efforts made the trial possible.

Last of three trials

The Summer Series consists of three trials held during May, June and July.

To qualify for an award riders have to complete in all three rounds, in the same class.

Expert class

The closest battle of the day was fought out by Rob Howard (pictured at top) and James Stay – in the Expert class. Rob just about did enough to claim the top spot, with a total of nineteen marks. James finished just three more adrift and was forced to settle for the second place.

James’s second place was enough however for him to win the Championship – well done James, congratulations.

Intermediate class

Meanwhile the Intermediate class saw another solid and confident performance from Mark Coombes. Mark finished with the second lowest total of the day, just three dropped marks to seal the win and the Championship.

The improving Shaun Harris took the second place from Andy Scott-Jackson in third. This result also earns Shaun the second Championship place.

Simon Newnham (Sportsman) arguably put in the best performance of the day completing the four laps of eight sections with an almost perfect score of one – excellent effort by him. It was good to see Michael Brown back on his bike to take the second place.

Lone Clubman class

Phil Chase proved to be the only Clubman class rider this afternoon, despite the lack of rivals, he managed to post a very competitive score to take the vital ten points he needed to seal the Summer Series Championship.

Novice class

The Novice class produced a fine win for Dan Flux (pictured above) who completed the trial for a total of nine marks. Rob Baker had to finish ahead of Dan for the Championship win – but was forced into second place with Paul Kent in third. Dan’s superior riding on sections two and eight made all the difference giving him the title.

Only one Twin Shock rider in action at the hot Hawthorn course; Nick Symes finished on a total of five marks to take the win today and the Championship.

Another lone rider, Joe Taylor (pictured above) in the Adult Beginner’s class also put in a confident performance to finish with the second lowest score of the day – just two dropped marks, sealing his Championship win.

Youth class

Young Alfie Haydon (Youth Novice) found sections seven and eight to be quite challenging where he dropped twenty-one of his twenty-six total.

Alfie (pictured below) never the less must have gone home happy in the knowledge that he has added the 2018 Summer Series title to his ever growing list of achievements. Congratulations to all those class winners.

The Nigel Crouch Memorial Trial

The Club next meet on Sunday 19th August for a very special event: The Nigel Crouch Memorial Trial will take place at Lee Copse, Bouldnor, Yarmouth.

The trial is intended to be a very easy fun trial. There are no Championship points on offer, the main aim of the event is to celebrate and remember the big man.

Please note the later than usual start time of 2:30pm. There will be a free BBQ afterwards with tea, coffee and soft drinks provided. If you want something a bit stronger you are welcome to bring your own alcohol.

Ann Gustar and Family will be your hosts for the afternoon – many thanks in advance to them. The trial is open to non-members – temporary (free) one day Club Membership and ACU day licences (£3 each) are available.

All the details you need will be available from the Club Website by Saturday 28th July.

Images: © Viki Taylor