Rip Off Britain: Isle of Wight hits the TV screens next week

The Isle of Wight will be featured in a BBC programme next week. Unfortunately, it’s not due to our beautiful coastline or great arts scene.

Rip Off Britain, hosted by former news journalists Angela Rippon, Gloria Hunniford and Jennie Bond, will be focusing on the protracted closure of Cliff Path in Lake.

Closed due to safety reasons

The path was first struck during the heavy rain and flooding in January 2014 and was “closed due to safety reasons”.

Next Tuesday’s episode of Rip Off Britain speaks to residents affected by the prolonged closure of the access road. It airs on 15th September at 9.15am on BBC1.

IWC: “Look forward to seeing the show”

OnTheWight approached the Isle of Wight council (IWC) for a comment.

An spokesperson said,

“The producers of BBC’s Rip Off Britain approached the council earlier this year outlining they were filming a piece in relation to Cliff Path at Lake and requested an interview with the council. “We provided an interview as part of the programme and look forward to seeing the show next week.”

We’re not sure the IWC will really be “looking forward to seeing the show”, but we expect the residents concerned will be.

OnTheWight has also requested an update on reasons for the length of the closure and will update once we hear back.

Image: lac-bac under CC BY 2.0