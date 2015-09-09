Rip Off Britain: Isle of Wight hits the TV screens next week

The Isle of Wight will be featured in a BBC programme next week. Unfortunately, it’s not due to our beautiful coastline or great arts scene.
Rip Off Britain, hosted by former news journalists Angela Rippon, Gloria Hunniford and Jennie Bond, will be focusing on the protracted closure of Cliff Path in Lake.
Closed due to safety reasons
The path was first struck during the heavy rain and flooding in January 2014 and was “closed due to safety reasons”.
Next Tuesday’s episode of Rip Off Britain speaks to residents affected by the prolonged closure of the access road. It airs on 15th September at 9.15am on BBC1.
IWC: “Look forward to seeing the show”
OnTheWight approached the Isle of Wight council (IWC) for a comment.
An spokesperson said,
“The producers of BBC’s Rip Off Britain approached the council earlier this year outlining they were filming a piece in relation to Cliff Path at Lake and requested an interview with the council.
“We provided an interview as part of the programme and look forward to seeing the show next week.”
We’re not sure the IWC will really be “looking forward to seeing the show”, but we expect the residents concerned will be.
OnTheWight has also requested an update on reasons for the length of the closure and will update once we hear back.
Wednesday, 9th September, 2015 8:42am
By Sally Perry
nigel
9.Sep.2015 9:18am
Did you know the iwcc housing can’t provide housing for the disabled well not in my case.offed unsuitable b/b for person who uses wheelchair if you want to look in to something.
Mark Francis
9.Sep.2015 9:56am
I understood that the Cliff Path actually belongs to Seacroft Hotel & is used with their permission.
phil jordan
9.Sep.2015 8:36pm
mark francis:
That is not the case…..
Newport lad
17.Sep.2015 2:37am
Your correct mr Fransis, I don’t know a sea croft in this area… The land was owned by the land owners to Mean High Water Springs. Many of the properties over the past 80 years have signed over their property, ‘Sea Court’ #3 does still however own the cliff path and the land all the way to the sea at MHWS. Island Roads/highways are contracted to keep the Clif path open ‘for all of time’ as I understand this did not end in 2014…
cfmwh
6.Oct.2015 10:15am
I gather that at least numbers 2, 3, 5 and 6 had contracts drawn up with Sandown and Shanklin Urban District Council early last century. The properties owned the land right up to the cliff edge and also down to the high water mark. The contract allowed the council to create a public road across the properties on the understanding that access be maintained at the council’s expense, for all time. Also written into the contracts was the clause that the properties could close the Cliff Path route for one day of every year. It strikes me that, if the council don’t uphold their end of the deal, Cliff Path could conceivably be closed to the public for a longer period than that if the property owners felt aggrieved.
Eddie
9.Sep.2015 10:46am
What about the rip off ferry prices!! They should look into that too
76offset
9.Sep.2015 11:41am
Access denied to coastal path routes. Is this a deliberate policy construed with the connivance of IW council authorities ? There seem to be so many official looking ‘PATH CLOSED’ signs mounted on elaborate structures devised to prevent access, at what must be considerable expense and planning. It appears more energy is devoted to ensure route closure than that assigned to path maintenance and encouragement to use. with only rumour by way of explanation. There is the notable exception of the Totland-Colwell slip by-pass path, completed only after a well organised local campaign succeeded in shaming politicians and authorities concerned with an election imminent. It is doubtful if anything would have been done without the grass roots action and their Petition. How long is the List of path routes closed? There is 1) Whale Chine, 2)Thorness-Gurnard, 3)Lake cliff path, 4)Luccombe – Any more to add?? We have a weekly list of road closures, why not path closures with progress updates? How the divided are ruled.
Suruk the Slayer
9.Sep.2015 12:51pm
Get your tinfoil hats here.
phil jordan
9.Sep.2015 9:08pm
76offset:
The Totland to Colwell sea wall ‘collapse’ happened before the 2013 elections and were not part of any consideration before, during or after those elections when the matter was agreed at the Executive meeting in 2014.
Furthermore, no “shaming” of “Politicians” or the “authority” took place to get us to this place where next Sunday we will open the new footpath to the public.
Instead, we had a determined and positive organiser in the guise of Helen Wood who stuck fast to the idea of trying to get this beautiful route opened up for a whole number of reasons…including to add to the tourist offer in the area.
The organisers understood and accepted the Authority could not find the £2.4M (estimated) repair costs and were pleased and supportive to have a’make do and mend’ scheme which would at least open up the through path.
They have been involved from the outset and I would personally commend and thank Helen for her spirit, her determination and her realistic approach to the solution we have found.
An absolute shining example of how to get something done by a partnership approach to the problem. Her personal efforts and committment are, without doubt, remarkable.
Insofar as Cliff Path is concerned the problem derives from a reduced width to work within, a cliff face one side and private property the other and just not enough space under Highway Regulations (as well as physical constraints) to fit a suitable safe barrier to prevent vehicles going over the cliff.
We are looking at a ‘cantilevered solution’ where the counter balance to Armco type vehicle restraints are buried deep into the road width and surfaced over. Costs have yet to be provided but, as with all schemes, the lack of money is proving difficult to overcome.
At another spot further down Cliff Path there is the beginnings of surface cracks that suggest further underlying movement also.
Currently, two properties have created a solution by building a pathway from part of their gardens allowing frontal access, two properties have rear access and one property, for whom I have very real sympathy and concerns, cannot get vehicular access. One of the residents of that property is disabled.
Once again, let us be under no illusion. The problem at Cliff Path was started by a vehicle driving into the existing fencing (thereby making it unsafe) and then further complicated by a cliff face fall at the same spot making it impossible to fix a ‘usual’ armco barrier to.
I am afraid that the lack of money in the Authority due to continued and ongoing government cuts to Revenue Support Grants just means that we have no ability to address all of the outstanding issues. Nothing to do with ‘divide and rule’….more to do with simple financial incapability.
Sally Perry
9.Sep.2015 9:29pm
As always Phil, thanks for coming on and adding the detail. Such a shame the council press office chose not to do the same when we asked yesterday afternoon.
Gordon the Green Engine
9.Sep.2015 10:39pm
Is it not likely that the press office need to contact elected members before making statements? And that when they contacted Phil he simply decided to comment here directly? 24 hours for a reply on such a technical issue does not seem an unreasonable wait, even for the impatient press.
Sally Perry
10.Sep.2015 7:43am
Gordon, our questions were very simple, why has the path been closed for so long and when will it be reopened. We would never expect such a detailed response from the press office as given by Phil here, but it’s not unreasonable to expect a reply within 24 hours stating the issue in simple terms.
CB500
10.Sep.2015 9:00am
Phil. I’ve asked before. Have you looked at the movement occuring between upper and lower Ventnor. It seems worse daily. Is there a plan in place to permanently repair this problem road or will it be another link into Ventnor lost? Also, temporary traffic lights at Zig Zag road have been there about a year. Surely the hire costs to HSS will be more than the cost to repair whatever you perceive to be wrong there ( nobody I’ve spoken too can figure that out ). I’d ask councillor Stubbings but he is the invisible man about these parts.
phil jordan
10.Sep.2015 6:54pm
CB500:
I wasn’t aware we still had temporary lights after such a period of time.
I will ask about the proposals for this road and get back to you shortly…
CB500
10.Sep.2015 8:27pm
Thanks Phil. Ventnor tends to get forgotten about. Regarding the temporary lights I think they’ve been there long enough for a blue plaque! Also, why do the taxpayers have to bear the burden of the Ventnor Haven subsidy? ( 100K I think ).
phil jordan
11.Sep.2015 7:15am
CB500:
I’m (having my regular) meeting with Director of IR next thursday… in the meantime I’ll email a question about the road.
I have no detailed personal knowledge about Ventnor Haven. On the few occasions I have been in conversations where it was brought up I think I understood the issue to be that a long (legal) lease make changes very difficult or impossible….but, as I say, I have no specific knowledge.
phil jordan
23.Sep.2015 8:37pm
CB 500:
I have been informed this work will be undertaken very shortly. Within weeks.
Hope this helps and the work gets done satisfactorily. Please let me know if not…?
steve s
17.Sep.2015 6:07am
CB
My contact details are readily available.
Newport lad
17.Sep.2015 3:07am
Could the new ‘private road’ at #1 & 2 not have just been made ‘as per the the original plans’ this would have allowed small cars to pass clear of the fallen cliff at the start of cliff path… By making the corner and private road at cliff path/cliff road as it now stands it has made It difficult (not impossible) to access cliff path. It’s frustrating when there was so obviously such an easy logical solution here?!?.
phil jordan
17.Sep.2015 5:57am
Newport Lad:
That idea was investigated but could not be implemented due to a number of insurmountable problems. In fact, it was the first idea we looked at.
A scheme is being designed and costed currently that may provide a solution. I have no idea at this moment in time whether it will be affordable.
cfmwh
17.Sep.2015 5:27pm
Phil……what was insurmountable about the fact that the lady on the corner was apparently prepared to GIVE the corner of her garden up for free to selflessly allow people to have continued access to their properties?
Newport lad
17.Sep.2015 6:05pm
As Phil mentions, #1a was willing to give ‘for free’ the land to give access to cliff path. This was rejected???
This would have resolved the issue surly?
There is only one area (that is about 10M) that has fallen, this is the area at the end of cliff road as it goes to cliff path that was neglected when the reinforcing was put in to suport the cliff face on Cliff road… Unfortunately the fence here was also hit by a highways vehicle a few years ago.
The corner of 1a’s plot is the only real solution unless you go down the route of compulsory purchase of all the properties.
It’s a shame while all this budgeting is being done people ‘young and old and even seen a disabled person’ having to walk their groceries to their properties.
cfmwh
6.Oct.2015 10:34am
A sensible solution was offered at the meeting at Sandown Town Hall, whereby a curved stretch of Armco barrier, starting on the Sandown side of the end of Ranelagh Road, and curving into Cliff Path (leaving enough room to get round the end for pedestrians and cyclists). If a car had inadvertently sped towards the cliff edge then, it would be guded round onto Cliff Path. I estimate that it would take about 20 metres of the barrier, which can be bought for just under £40 per 3.5 metre length. So about £250. The posts (including fixtures for setting in concrete) cost about £50 each, and will probably require about 10 of them. If you add in to the costs the materials for making cantilevered beams to set the posts in, plus manpower, you probably won’t spend more than about £2000. At least that’s how much it would cost me to do it(!). Yet the council have allowed the owners of number 2 to spend £60000 (yes….SIXTY THOUSAND POUNDS!) or so in putting in the new route and associated landscaping. Wouldn’t a better solution have been to let number 2 pay £2000 and save themselves a lot of money? In fact, why weren’t all the residents asked to help out and pay a portion?
Also……now that Island Roads have again pulled out of the Undercliff Drive saga, due to asbestos being found in the aggregate that the residents had laid, how about the cash they would have spent be channelled elsewhere to other places that need it, like Cliff Path? After all, I presume Island Roads would have done the job properly, using deep piling to try and ensure no further movement from land slippage…..that must have saved them tens, if not hundreds of thousands of pounds surely? A few thousand spent at Lake would pale into insignificance compared to that figure.
Stewart Blackmore
9.Sep.2015 2:08pm
They might consider doing a follow up with Undercliff as the subject.
Philip Hawkins
9.Sep.2015 7:25pm
There isn’t even a footpath through here, after all this time – or not an official one!
Add the fact that there are still no signs warning walkers that there is no way through and you have a most unhelpfull state.
After the last slip, the first thing to be re-instated was a footpath.
I’ve no doubt the ‘elf & safety’ brigade will cry “it’s an active slip”, but what does that actually mean? Most of the road has not slipped, and the short bit that has is no worse than many official footpaths – quite passable with a modicum of care, and not at all dangerous.
The main barrier(s) are those erected by IWC/IR.
Robert Jones
10.Sep.2015 12:08am
I walked along Undercliff Drive last week, and it was open all the way through to St Lawrence & Ventnor – why, and how, I don’t know.
Lord Bermondsey
9.Sep.2015 2:49pm
Great, a show going out on national television showing a load of old moaning fogeys whinging about living next to a cliff edge. It won’t show the island and it’s folk in great light.
People who live near cliffs, the clue is in the name. Cliffs and their surrounding areas are prone to falling and decaying. Just get on with it or move.
Suruk the Slayer
10.Sep.2015 9:31am
Hmmmm.
A TV Show portraying the IW as being populated by moaning old fogeys?
Well, they got that bit right, didn’t they. Can I suggest another protest group?
KIFCAP (Keep the Island Free of Consumer Affairs Programmes)
Newport lad
17.Sep.2015 6:19pm
Lord B, you should be ashamed!
The residents can’t sell their houses because the highways have closed off access to them. The value is hugely reduced!
‘The Old Moaning Fogeys’ are only asking the island roads to maintain their contract that was agreed 10s of years ago. “The cliff path shall be maintained for all of time”
If you could imagin the access was removed from your manor house Lord… Consider the hardship it would cause carrying your daily shopping the 100’s of meters in all weather… Because the island roads did not maintain their side of a legal contract to keep said road open… It’s disgusting. The Old Fogeys have tried to write and phone and keep this off a national radar but they have been ignored!
I say “good on them!” for forcing the issue with people with small minds who ignore the people that worked to build this island for over 50 years…
Steephill Jack
9.Sep.2015 8:20pm
Yes, but Rip Off Britain was made ages ago and they will not know about the recent deal done with the Wildlife Trust to swop some land and get the road sorted out before the winter.
This will just do damage to the Island’s reputation and titillate the TV viewers who will remain ignorant of the facts.
milly
9.Sep.2015 8:36pm
Will they be mentioning the Ferry prices, the bus fares or parking passes?
Sally Perry
10.Sep.2015 7:32am
Rip Off Britain does not feature the Undercliff, just Cliff Path, Lake. It was filmed in May 2015.
Lord Bermondsey
10.Sep.2015 10:45am
Did you supply the tea and biscuits for them on their visit?
Sally Perry
10.Sep.2015 1:31pm
We had nothing to do with it. Was just alerted last week to the fact the programme will be screened and that it was filmed in May.
Lord Bermondsey
10.Sep.2015 1:51pm
I know Angela Rippon is very partial to a custard cream.
bones
10.Sep.2015 9:23am
Regarding Undercliff Drive I would like to ask when Winter begins. The BBC did a short bit about the landslip last year. It would be a waste of their time to do another as nothing has changed.
Snapper
10.Sep.2015 4:43pm
Phil Jordan tells us that repairs to the Cliff Path are constrained by the Council’s lack of cash,a statement that might have some credence if the IWC wasn’t prepared to splash out 125grand a year on a new chief executive when the job’s only worth half the money they’re offering.
Lord Bermondsey
11.Sep.2015 9:24am
If they don’t offer a decent salary though, we’ll end up with someone from within County Hall currently.
The island needs new blood in charge of our council, not another mate of Burbage with a funny handshake.
phil jordan
10.Sep.2015 6:52pm
Snapper:
You misrepresent my comments.
The main problem derives from physical restraints and technical problems at the failure point of the barrier.
Financial constraints are impacting ALL issues that require funding.
I’m not at all convinced that a £60,000 salary would attract the level of experience and capability that a £265M business requires. Our research indicates that a CE with the necessary ability to manage such an Authority would require a salary upwards of the figure you quote.
garageelfiniow
10.Sep.2015 8:42pm
At the risk of sounding picky Phil whilst you are correct about the budget at £256 million its NOT a business – If the IWC were a business it would be run in a business like way and not with the long running history of poor management, waste etc etc etc that is detailed in these pages regularly. I am another believer in the when it comes to there being someone who is capable of doing the job required for less than £125k and I think the majority of council tax payers on the Island would agree.
Terry Connelly
19.Sep.2015 3:11pm
The Cliff Path is a road……. “CALLED CLIFF PATH”
It was adopted by Sandown Urban District Council “FOR ALL TIME” to be maintained as a road. QUOTE “The owner was seized of strips of land thereinafter mentioned in unencumbered free simple possession”. By the Council of the day on the 19-2-1927. The relevant document is not suitable for this vehicle, I will gladly forward any information requested direct that is unsuitable showable on this vehicle. It is sufficient to say that all my efforts to bring this debacle on top have been turned away. T.C.
P.S. It has been interesting reading opinions
Newport Lad
19.Sep.2015 4:16pm
Its really interesting to read Terry’s facts and quote from the council contracts rather than just opinions!.
It will be even more interesting to see if the council/island roads will honor their contract OR continue ignoring the situation.
I have to agree its a real shame it took a TV show to get people to start asking questions and give the Cliff Path residence the access they are legally entitled to!.
like many others I will be watching this space!
TerryConnelly
20.Sep.2015 1:08pm
With all this “speak” about Cliff Path Unsafe. I beg to observe, that the actuality of the two loses of Cliff Top material were not actually on our Cliff Path’s Adopted Tarmac Road at-all.
The 2009/10 fall site is on Council owned land in front of No7, and the 2014/15 fall was directly in line with the centre of the “unrestricted” Ranalagh Road access to Cliff Road. Clearly also in the State Owned Road.
“CRACKS IN CLIFF PATH!” …. These are not “fresh” cracks but termed in the geological speak “Joints” millions of years old.
Our Cliff Path Tarmacadam Surface, has not been serviced in nearly forty years, and not unlike many of our roads it shows. “The Earth Moves” as the recently publicised crack in one of Island Roads latest re-surfacing efforts. Cracks Happen.
For instance One might notice a fairly substantial slab of our Cliff Face that has been standing clear for over fifteen years, has recently, since the heavy vibrating machinery and works at Nos. 1 to 3 opened enough for us to send a high ropes team to examine it closely to see if it needs to be released.
This stretch of sandstone is roughly 145,000,000 years old, as long as it is shielded from direct weather, as the Cliff Top at Lake is (by the tarmac roads and paths) and the tree and plant growth allowed to de-water the surface, the erosion is minimal
This is particularly noticeable at the Ranalagh Road/Cliff Road drop-site where the boarding is noticeable by it’s absence. If the pinch point at this end of Cliff Road, were to match the Curry Road one, and the boarding taken to the end of Cliff Road, we surely would not be where we are today.
T.C.
Terry Connelly
23.Sep.2015 6:52pm
Newport Lads Comment 17-9-15.
Yes, Newport Lad You are so right.
However, the first planning permission for the new private road was stamped and passed in July 2014, and the detail on the corner that you refer to. The road access apron from their “New Road” access, blended into the existing Ranalagh/Cliff Path junction, leaving sufficient space for vehicles from the eight other properties from the west, who have traditional guaranteed right of way to Cliff Road.
Recently there were after works were well underway three, what is known as, “material planning changes.” were made in quick succession.
These changes it seems do not require public scrutiny.
Had they been part of the original Planning application we would have opposed this small, but very significant, part of their application, as they extend their outer fence, effectively blocking off that little corner that would ease our highway access.
“As Phil has told us,” the family at No.1, originally offered freely to give us all the corner of their front garden to help, and as we all know “EBAY” had landed in straightened circumstances, due to the doubts spread about Cliff Path safety destroying the saleability of his property at 1.a.
To the rescue came Mr and Mrs Dance the new neighbours from the mainland purchasing No.2 for a holiday home, also unable to park even close to their house to bring the shopping in, but able to fund the urgently needed new private road.
I understand the total tab for this construction work at No’s 1,1a and 2 to be in the region of 60k.
This whole sad affair, due to the fact that our authority would not honour the terms, clearly set out when Cliff Path was adopted, or stump up the few quid to just put a physical pinch point at the Ranalagh/Cliff Road junction, or complete their protection of the Cliff Road’s Cliff Edge, to the end of THEIR Cliff Road.
I feel that to say it wasn’t me just doesn’t cut it.
T.C.
Newport Lad
23.Sep.2015 11:11pm
Wow!. So the ‘free’ (or almost free) solution has been presented and rejected?!?. Is there an ulterior motive or is there a clever plan that the powers that be have not shared with us?
Thanks for all the info, I’ll convey to my family. Fingers crossed for a fair solution to this situation soon.
Anonymous
10.Oct.2015 7:59am
I can’t understand why a one way system wasn’t adopted that requires a less dramatic complicated expensive barrier? Depending on the likely angle a barrier would be impacted, would determine the instalment structure (expense) of the barrier requirement! Making this cliff path a one way system would illiminate the chances of a head on collision and if the council combined this with a height restriction barrier at each end it would stop the over weighted vehicular access. This would have been the simplest solution with the minimal impact on any residence, perhaps a small slice of number ones pavement could have been removed to allow.
It is ludicrous that a second roadway has been adopted inside the existing one. What happened to communities working together!
bigj
12.Oct.2015 10:57am
What is an “over weighted vehicle”?
Martin from Shanklin
10.Oct.2015 12:30pm
Has this issue now been ignored and spun long enough that the council have brushed it under the rug? It would unfortunately (wrongly) make our council and workers appear incompetent if there is not a solution realised. It’s a shame it got to a stage the residence had to seek assistance from a television reporter, but now the problem has been so publicly aired we should show that our council has the grit to stand by their word and fix, what I understand is a relatively inexpensive work around!?!
Sorry for the rant. Does anyone have an update on when we’ll see these residence access restored?
phil jordan
10.Oct.2015 1:06pm
martin from shanklin:
Nothing has been ‘spun’ about this problem martin and the problem still rests in a physical answer… not any other.
I won’t go through the whole history here but, essentially, we are faced with a problem of fixing a barrier to a cliff edge that would prevent and withstand the impact of a vehicle hitting it and continuing over the cliff edge.
To move the barrier (Armco) sufficiently away from the cliff edge to be able to fix it in a way that it would remain secure if hit by a vehicle reduces the width of the entry of the cliff path at that point to less than a car width (as required by Highway regulations)
We are working on possible ways to reduce the possibility of a vehicle doing that by looking at road width restrictors on approach roads and to implement a ‘one way’ system that prevents vehicles from approaching the failure point head on from Ranelagh Road but rather from Currie road and then having the failure point to the side of the approaching vehicle rather than head on.
You may be aware that the spot where the failure to the cliff edge occurred is the exact spot where Cliff Road continues as Cliff Path and it is the vehicular access to the narrow Cliff Path that is the issue…. not to Cliff Road per se.
I have had a number of design solutions proposed recently and we are continuing to try to find the best solution for the problem.
It is easy to Council bash over this matter but the truth is we are constricted by what nature and an unfortunate vehicle impact has delivered us. Money may well be an issue but we have not got to the point yet of having to consider the cost because the issue is to find a solution that works.
Finally, and I am personally very mindful of this unfortunate problem for those concerned and working to get an answer very hard, we have just one property unable to have vehicle access currently. The other properties have created their own solutions using private land and others have rear access to their homes. It may be that the solution the first two properties have devised might actually aid an eventual solution for the Authority as it has widened the entry point a little to Cliff Path.
Hope this update helps.
Martin
10.Oct.2015 2:03pm
Hi Phil,
Very helpful! Thanks.
I noticed nothing was done last week on route to #5 so thought I’d ask.
Is there a time line for the process? I understand there is only so many options and then a decision. So like all managed projects I would imagine the team have a time line?
Thank you again for all the information, it’s nice to know it’s being handled.
Daniel Stump
11.Oct.2015 3:21am
Hi all,
mentioned above was a ‘one-way’ system.
Would this be implemented going South-east on Currie Rd, South-west on Cliff Road. leaving cliff path 2 way?
presuming the corner of number one was excepted (i read above this was offered FREE of charge) and the curb lowered, can/could/should this be our solution.
We have all seen the speed island roads are capable of working when needed. This could be a inexpensive and speedy process. I recently read we should expect delays up until Feb 2017!!!!!!!!!
http://isleofwight.roadworks.org/
Sadly I’m not sure all of us will be around to see it if that is a realistic completion date.
and for what? a few signs, a bit of Armco and a few wheel barrels of tarmac and of course the admin behind the scenes i know very few people appreciate.
The work that was done to the front gardens of numbers 1a, 1b, and number 2 mast be 10’s of thousands more expense than the simple fix that is surly the obvious remedy here?
scratch all my previous questions, I guess my only question is: am i missing something?
phil jordan
11.Oct.2015 10:17am
Martin/Daniel:
We are trying to get a solution as soon as we can. There are very limited solutions here because of the width of the road at the entrance (and along) the Cliff Path (not Cliff Road).
The access road work to the first houses was carried out (and funded) privately by the residents and utilising their own private property. (Planning was sought and granted, btw)
The ‘one way’ *suggestion* is to deal with a very specific considered problem… that is to try to prevent vehicles approaching the failure point head on.
Thus, ‘leading traffic’ up Currie Road (for example, and with vehicle width restriction in place) turning right onto Cliff Road puts the failure point to the left hand side of any vehicle and not straight on… reducing the risk of driving straight ahead and over the failure point.
It is only part of any solution and it may be that a different approach is taken eventually. If we could ensure that Armco, fixed safely and securely, would hold in a frontal impact then a ‘one way’ might not be necessary at all. Assuming that the width of the entrance to Cliff Path is still sufficient after the Armco is installed.
The main problem remains in that the width of the road at the entrance to Cliff Path is too narrow after an Armco barrier is safely fitted around the area of the failure point which is, as you may well know, actually on the cliff face/edge.
In short, there is next to nothing left of land to fix the Armco barrier to close to the cliff face.
Pulling it far enough away from the cliff edge to safely install it makes the road entrance at Cliff Path too narrow. The new entrance to the first three properties *may* offer a width solution that can be utilised. We are looking at that possibility at the moment.
The Cliff Path is, in reality, ‘one way’ …indeed, you can barely get a single vehicle along the pathway but it is not any intention to change the priority here and the one (or two) vehicle needing to use this access will have to negotiate as before, both ways.
The dates you mention are for the road closure under traffic regulation legislation and do not relate, necessarily, to planned, or unplanned, works and, indeed, until a feasible/possible scheme is decided upon, costed and agreed, no work schedule is in place.
Hope I have covered everything here….?
Terry Connelly
11.Oct.2015 8:35pm
LAKE CLIFF PATH STUFF
Design Solutions! Unfortunate Problems! Possibility! Feasibility! Limited Solutions! Actuality! “We are working !” “Doing our Best!” … Hog-Wash!
An oversized vehicle entered Cliff Road through the un-restricted, Western Ranalagh Road Cliff Road access, damaging the railings and triggering a very small amount of Cliff Top surface, with a much larger amount of bushes, plus some previously abandoned Cliff Road Railings there, whilst it was turning left to enter against a No Entry Sign!
TEN YEARS SINCE> The ARMCO track was installed on the Cliff Edge, opposite all private driveways, with boarding, bolted over a Vertical Plastic Membrane, protecting the face of the Cliff from the elements.
EXCEPT FOR THE LAST 30 FEET, that co-inside exactly with the Ranalagh Road Cliff Road Access, and where drivers of large vehicles force their way through regardless. (photographs prove this)
The Southampton University Coastal Survey Group published video footage in 2014, showing the actual Drop Area, clearly next to the very end of the “Councils Uncompleted” Cliff Road Boarding, at this time it then became apparent to me, that these “Works” had failed to reach the end of the Councils Actual Cliff Road Public Liability, at the time that these works were carried out.
OUR RIGHT OF ACCESS . . . . . .
“only one property left phil ?”…. NO.. I don’t think so!
There are approximately TEN properties in Cliff Path that have a given RIGHT to drive out of their property to the Highway and transversely receive direct normal service like the rest of the population.
I have great empathy for the two houses Shown on the “Rip Off” show, taking their shopping home in a wheel barrow, and admire the good neighbourliness of the residents in No.1, who said to me personally that they would gladly give a corner of their front garden to enable all the properties to resume their use of their road access.
I also think about Colin and his disabled wife, the nice elderly lady next door, not able to assert her right of access, the next house owner presently in hospital, plus the recently widowed lady that will not be able to downsize without losing a lot more than the estimated 60k that made the No’s 1a and 2 highway accessible.
PLANNING PERMISSION!!
The very nice family at No1 Cliff Path said that they would give to all of us the corner of their front garden to give easement for the Cliff Path properties access to the highway. In 2014 the planning application that appeared, with a good sized cods mouth road access.
Upon accessing their planning application drawings we saw no reason to object, as they were, as we had been told.
Late August I noticed that the actuality of the on-going Road Access Works, had fundamentally changed from those plans! Taking a trip to the Councils Published Planning Office, I noted that there had been three recent changes in that one week that had virtually blocked our Cliff Path to Road Access. I immediately contacted the planning unit, and was informed that the minor material changes had been altered and were in order.
I have always believed that that our right of way cannot be obstructed in this way without clear public exposure and debate. That all persons rights affected have a democratic input in the matter, and I challenge anybody’s right to do this. T.C.
FJB
12.Oct.2015 7:27am
Sorry to hear that you’re still having problems Terry
bigj
12.Oct.2015 10:38am
Council bashing is not the answer. A workable solution is, and if it takes publicity to get one, so be it.
Wooton Bridge now has a weight restriction to prevent further damage or closure. Too much bad publicity if that closed.
I am not alone in thinking that the massive weight of the numerous construction vehicles that used Undercliff Drive contributed to the demise of the road. Now closed.
‘Anonymous’s’ comment makes total sense, but what is an ‘over weight vehicle’ and how can they be excluded, except for the standard and ignored blue signs stating ‘unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles’.
If this was monitored as well as speeding then the problem could be removed.
Surely it must be possible to add a one ton (if that’s enough for a car?) limit to all vehicles and open up both Cliff Path and Undercliff Drive to cars only.
Over to Island Roads, or should that be Phil Jordon?
Am I missing something? As I gather it, Cliff Path was closed following a coming together of a commercial vehicle and the barrier so is not their insurance responsible for repair?
Jon
12.Oct.2015 12:17pm
The information above that states there is only one house with out access is incorrect.
I live along cliff path with my young family. Since the road has been closed my property has had no vehicle access.
I also know of several other properties that have had their access taken away by this road closure, it has caused not only huge amounts of stress but also many of our properties to be massively devalued and deemed virtually unsellable.
jamie
12.Oct.2015 11:53pm
BigJs..
At the end of curry road they have put a width restriction in place so larger ‘heavy goods’ can no longer pass. BUT in the past they could however go around, going along Ranalagh rd, going left (against the one way system) on to Cliff Road. this is an easy fix with a width restriction as somebody mentioned above.
I recently learned two things that are fundamental to understanding this issue and how and who is responsible:
*The IWCC wrote/signed and stamped the agreement with the residence of the cliff path agreeing they would maintain their access… forever…
*The island roads are a contractor of the IWCC so can not make any decisions or time line for the work.
I agree we should not ‘ideally’ be giving anyone a bashing… but ‘ideally’ the work that ‘at worst’ could be completed in a a few weeks has been on hold for going on 18 months while someone puts together a plan, and according to recent updates we could see another 2 years before the Armco is fitted and In the mean time the residence have to suffer because their contract has not been honored.
An open question: What would you do if you had your road access closed to your house and you and your family had to walk in the rain/snow dark to get to your home.
phil jordan
13.Oct.2015 5:51am
Jamie:
The issue is NOT about width restriction, or one way.
They *may* assist the overall solution.
The problem remains which is a technical engineering one.
That is, to safely fix an Armco barrier around the area of failure in such a way that it is not going to further damage the cliff edge at that point nor give way in the event of a vehicle of any description impacting it…. makes the entrance to Cliff Path (probably/possibly) too narrow for vehicular access.
The new arrangement at the corner of the entrance *may* assist in a solution, as may investigations into how the Armco might be fixed assist the overall answer.
The width restrictions (one already installed as a poster mentions above) and one way ‘system’ are further possible additions to a suitable solution but the lack of barrier at the failure point has to be remedied.
jamie
13.Oct.2015 11:35am
Phil
thanks again for your patience with us disgruntled residence and thank-you for sympathising with the frustrating situation we are in.
I sadly do not know all the residence of cliff path but among the few I do is a surveyor, geologist and an engineer who I am sure will gladly give time and energy to help you reach our mutual goal.
So… if there is a solution put fwd ‘that ticks the above mentioned boxes with supporting evidence’ what will be the next hurdle?.
I think everybody wants to assist in helping you, but as you can imagine residence are very frustrated with no progress… and waiting.
Do you (or does anyone) disagree that a year and a half is an unreasonable time period for our families to have to walk 100’s of meters to access their homes if there is a simple viable option to fix this?
best regards
Jamie
phil jordan
13.Oct.2015 2:48pm
Jamie:
I am dismayed and frustrated and haunted by this problem.
I absolutely agree that the period of time is unnacceptable and have said so on a number of occasions.
I have been shown a number of solutions during the recent past only for that to be ultimately not deliverable.
The latest news is that IR have spoken with owner of first property and we believe we may be able to encompass some of the changes to their own property into a solution.
In addition, plans for one way and width restrictions have been shown to me.
The actual barrier is more problematic but we are looking at ways of getting the Armco fixed in a safe way through a variety of means which might include a cantilever, adhesive, long bolts and/or a combination of any of these things.
The scheme has to work in terms of highways legality (width considerations) and then has to be agreed before it is moved on to costing.
I have purposely stayed away from the question of cost so far because I want you to be assured the problems are not intrinsically (at this stage) financial ones.
Currently, I have no idea what the costs might be for the scheme but that will have to be addressed in due course, of course.
My sincere hope is that it is not extensive and we can find some capital to pay for the works….
Again, this problem has never been far from my thoughts for a long while now…. that doesn’t get it fixed but it does ensure that those tasked with delivering these schemes are being pressed by me constantly to find a solution.
I’m hoping to have some further news shortly…..
Jamie
23.Nov.2015 2:50am
Hi again, any news Mr Jordan?.
Could you advise what you would suggest we do to speed this up?.it seems you have been the person that has enlightened the readers of this blog and myself on matters from the councils side so far, I wonder if you could help a little more?
I have been asked from a few of the residence ‘how’ this it such a complicated issue that after over a year this is still at the decision making stage of trying to work out a solution.
My feeling is and wouldn’t you agree, from a manpower, barrier rental and simple budgeting view this hasn’t been very efficient?… Unless the council has no intention to remedy and re open the cliff path?! I would appreciate honesty if this is the disappointing outcome.
Again thank you for being so candid in your responses.
Terry Connelly
13.Oct.2015 11:39am
I Note that there is a I.W.C.C. PFI Liaison Department.
So I telephoned County Hall inquiries, asking for a personal interview. At this point info became a little distant, and I could not be put through! I asked where This office is, the operator did not seem to know well enough where exactly in the industrial estate, I should go!! But kindly gave me the Post Code. and I found myself wandering around outside Island Roads Back Door. Pressing the button, The voice told me to go to the front door.
At the I.R. Reception it was made very clear to me that the occupants of The Isle of Wight P.F.I. Office, were not going to appear, even that a by-stander casually noted that one of them “just walked by”.
All that I wanted to hear from the actual department that should know, just how I received an un-qualified fait a-comply Road Closure Locked “Iron Gates” letter, from I.Rs Mr Burton, co-signing in “The I.W.C.C.”
When I had paid 3.5k to Daw’s & Co and his “High Ropes Team”, to retrace their steps to their 2009 Council funded survey site that his recent presentation
Terry Connelly
13.Oct.2015 4:39pm
T.C Sandown
We have an I.W.C.C. Public Funding Initiative Liaison Department (PFI). Wishing to understand this process more fully, I telephoned County Hall inquiries to request a personal interview at the (PFI) department there. At this point, information became a little distant. I could not be put through! Asking where the office was, the operator did not seem to know it well enough to explain where exactly in the industrial estate I should go!! But she kindly gave me the post code. The post code took me to outside Island Roads back door. Pressing the button, the voice told me to go to the front door for PFI. At the Island Roads Reception, it was made very clear to me that the occupants of the Isle of Wight Councils PFI Office here were not going to appear. A bystander casually pointed out to me that one of their staff “just walked by.”
All that I wanted to know from the PFI department was just how this thing worked, as I had received an un-qualified fait accompli ‘permanent road closure’ letter from Mr Burton of Island Roads, dated 18th July co-signing in The Isle of Wight Council, quoting an earlier joint site inspection. I have a copy of the report of a site inspection of Monday 14th involving Peter Marsden (IWC Coastal Manager), Kevin Burton(Network Manager), and Ian Middleton (Road Safety Engineer, Island Roads), basically condemning the Lake Cliff Path face, stating that they had walked along and looked! This site inspection report clearly disputes the 2009 and 2014 Graham Daws reports.
I had by then paid £3500 for a return visit from: Eur, Ing. G. Daws BSc (Hons), PhD,CEng, FIMMM, FGS. With High Peak Geotechnical Vertical Technology Team, to re-inspect their previous findings for The I.W.C.C. in June 2010, and to extend the margins of their previous visit to encompass, “From Battery Gardens to Cliff Gardens,” for me. I distributed copious numbers of copies, to all interested persons, including several to Mike Jordan.
The “Full Daws Report” is too complex for this medium. Therefore below is the result of my request for Graham Daws to produce a simple précis to assist us lay persons to absorb.
STABILITY OF CLIFFS ADJACENT TO CLIFF PATH, LAKE
ISLE OF WIGHT
1. INTRODUCTION
Graham Daws Associates Ltd (GDA), a firm of Rock Mechanics Specialists was asked to inspect an area of Cliff Path in June 2010 as the removal of a section of hedge caused part of the upper cliff to fall away up to the edge of the path.
The path was closed to vehicular traffic after this fall and a barrier was erected to prevent pedestrian access to the cliff edge. It was planned to re-open the path and restrict the width so that a maximum vehicle weight of about 3.5 tonnes could be accommodated. Our report of 3rd June 2010 gave an opinion on the stability of the cliff and recommended that a width limiting device be installed in order to keep vehicles away from the cliff edge and limit vehicle size and hence weight.
GDA were asked by Mr. T Connelly a resident of Lake Path to re visit the site and give an opinion on the original fall area and a new area of cliff fall at the junction with Ranelagh Road. GDA visited the site on Thursday 9th October 2014.
2. ORIGINAL AREA OF CLIFF FALL
Drawing No. CPL/14/Plan1 shows the area of the original cliff fall. Width limiting bollards had been installed at the location shown since our last inspection. The area was thoroughly inspected and found not to have deteriorated since our original inspection. The road falls away from the cliff edge in this location and consequently any rainfall will drain away from the cliff edge. The tarmac of the road was inspected for any signs of tension cracks developing parallel to the cliff edge. None were found. The wall to the West of this area showed no signs of cracking or tilting.
Drawing No. CPL/14/A1 gives a photograph of the original fall area from below. No signs of any deterioration could be found. The jointing system in the Upper Greensand produces slabs which will detach over time. However, this natural weathering process will only affect stability in the very long term.
Drawing No. CPL/14/A1 also shows some of the wind erosion features common along this part of the cliff. Although these can produce “caves” which can be quite deep in places they will only affect stability in the very long term.
3. NEW FALL AREA
A recent fall of part of the upper section of cliff had occurred at the location shown on Drawing No. CPL/14/Plan2. This was opposite the junction with Ranelagh Road. This area was inspected and it was found that the fall had now stress relieved the upper section of cliff and a stable profile had been achieved. This is often the case with falls of this nature and further falls in this vicinity are unlikely. Drawing No. CPL/14/A2/2 shows this area.
It is not recommended that any immediate work be carried out to the fall area. Furthermore it is recommended that the adjacent hedges be left in situ as their roots will help bind the upper part of the cliff edge together.
The fence along the cliff edge opposite Ranelagh Road appears to have been damaged by vehicle impact. This is shown on Drawings CPL/14/A2/1 and CPL/14/A2/2. The original line of double yellow lines could be seen through the grass at the location shown on Drawing No. CPL/14/A2/1. The recent cliff fall had not encroached on these lines. The location of the more recent double yellow lines can be seen on Drawing No. CPL/14/A2/1. It is recommended that a section of Armco barrier be installed between the two sets of yellow lines along this section of cliff opposite Ranelagh Road. The original fence should then be repaired / replaced and it would then be possible to re open this section of road to vehicular traffic.
The section of traditional anchored boarding to protect the cliff top from erosion terminates about 3m to the West of this area. In the longer term this could be extended to cover the area of the fall terminating to the East of the Ranelagh Road junction location. However, this method of erosion control is not recommended by GDA as it is not possible to assess if on going weathering or erosion is occurring. Rock netting is now our preferred option for such circumstances together with erosion control matting if appropriate.
4. COMMENTS ON ACCESS RESTRICTIONS
In view of the geometry of the area adjacent to the original fall area along Cliff Path, the width will automatically restrict vehicle type and hence weight which could pass this area. The width restricting bollards installed after our original inspection will assist in this matter. Further East from the original fall area it would be possible to set the roadway back from the cliff edge. This would help in this area but the narrow part adjacent to the original fall area would be unaffected.
The stability analysis carried out in June 2010 was re visited and found to be still applicable. This showed that the overall stability of the cliff was acceptable.
If Armco barrier is installed as described in Section 3 along the area of the fall opposite Ranelagh Road then it would be possible to remove the current barriers and allow vehicle traffic back to these locations.
5. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
i) The original fall area was thoroughly inspected and found not to have deteriorated since our original inspection. The road falls away from the cliff edge in this location and consequently any rainfall will drain away from the cliff edge. The tarmac of the road was inspected for any signs of tension cracks developing parallel to the cliff edge. None were found.
ii) This new fall area was inspected and it was found that the fall had now stress relieved the upper section of cliff and a stable profile had been achieved. This is often the case with falls of this nature and further falls in this vicinity are unlikely.
iii) It is recommended that the hedges adjacent to the new fall area be left in situ as their roots will help bind the upper part of the cliff edge together.
iv) In the longer term the anchored boarding could be extended to cover the area of the fall terminating to the East of the Ranelagh Road junction location. However, rock netting is now our preferred option for such circumstances together with erosion control matting if appropriate.
v) In view of the geometry of the area adjacent to the original fall area along Cliff Path, the width will automatically restrict vehicle type and hence weight which could pass this area.
vi) It is recommended that a section of Armco barrier be installed between the two sets of yellow lines along the section of cliff opposite Ranelagh Road. The original fence should then be repaired / replaced and it would then be possible to re open this section of road to vehicular traffic.
vii) Cliffs are transitional geomorphologic features and erosion will continue. Consequently, in the longer term it is recommended that the upper section of cliff which is closest to Cliff Path be reinforced. Rock netting is now our preferred option for such circumstances together with erosion control matting if appropriate.
Eur. Ing. G. Daws BSc (Hons), PhD, CEng, FIMMM, FGS
14th October 2014
bigj
15.Oct.2015 2:09pm
Excellent detective work Terry
In the introduction it says “ It was planned to re-open the path and restrict the width so that a maximum vehicle weight of about 3.5 tonnes could be accommodated”
Can you please tell me how the weight limit is enforced or monitored, otherwise this will only be a temporary fix.
Cliff Road is likely to be the next victim of heavy vehicles.
Wooton Bridge and Undercliff Drive both need a weight limit, otherwise Island Roads will be endlessly repairing them at the cost of roads improvements.
Terry Connelly
15.Oct.2015 5:41pm
I wish to address: Phils Little Comment…….”There’s only One Left”.
There were originally twelve ‘Cliff Path’ properties with a guaranteed “for all time” right of way over their own land, on the “Vehicle Right of Way” to Cliff Road. Nos.1a and 2 have given up their right of access to their Cliff Path, there are now ten properties affected.
THE No 3 Cliff Paths COD-MOUTH, at the kerb line, is the same as it was for the triple entrance with three large gates of 1947, which was and still is “33 feet wide”.
The shape and style of this entrance was refashioned about thirty years ago. This was when we changed the traffic flow patterns, minimising the parking and turning convenience for all the six properties.
Yes Phil I did say SIX properties out of this one gate.
We all come here, we live, and we die. Our houses, our properties, DO NOT. Nor does their right of way.
These live on for the next owner.
And if the CURRENT owner/occupier only goes by BICYCLE down his drive through his double drive gates, they are still his, and are there in-case his offspring travel by MOTOR CAR.
You may mark this comment aggressive.
Fmg343
15.Oct.2015 6:40pm
A solution as soon as we can……….
As I recall the public meeting at the town hall was well over a year ago and we were advised that the council & island roads would be having a meeting the week after to discuss the matter further and would advise residents on the matter.
No further information on progress or plans seems to have been disclosed to residents during this time, other than comments here.
Is there a date that a solution will be made by?
Jon
16.Oct.2015 11:13am
Is there a reason we cant Add our votes any more?????
Sally Perry
16.Oct.2015 12:33pm
Voting is still working, I’ve just given up an Up vote. Because of a bug in the system (which we can’t fix) the first time a vote is given on a comment it won’t show on the screen until the page is refreshed. Alternatively if someone is posting the opposite vote at the same time as you, they will cancel each other out.
Jamie
24.Oct.2015 4:02am
I just read Terry’s ‘Daws’ report. having just been up to the cliff path (frustratingly by foot) the barrier/Armco stops before the failure point…. This is the only place on the cliff path/cliff road/ranalagh rd that needs it and for some reason it’s been left in protected?…. Why?
T Connelly
27.Oct.2015 3:43pm
First these two foliage root drops are both in Council owned Cliff Edge and stimulated by, the authority failing to do what they are there for. Looking after our right of access, to our roads/Ambulances/fire brigades/Policemen etc.
18 Months to date, and two years in the pipeline of Barrier Hire,= 3.5 Years?. Nice work if you can get it!!
How does that stand up against a few steel ground beams set in the road, to stick out of the Cliff Face to clamp the Stanchions for the ARMCO on.
Because “Daws” say’s “mend the damaged railing and put it back. Init.
Jamie
11.Nov.2015 12:34am
Does anyone have an update on a time line for this yet?. Is there any plans to fix the access issue? Or is it still at the ‘talking about’ putting up the Armco stage?
I’ve not been to visit my family for a few weeks but understand still no progress has been made?.
So… The change of plans months ago to give a wider entrance for the ‘private road’ (that was slipped past all the residence of cliff path) that gives access to #1&2 cliff path was OK’ed by the council… That was an interesting decision!
The original plan was (very wisely) drawn with the corner allowing vehicle access on to the cliff path. By making/allowing the changes the council have made it very difficult to stand by their contract to maintain the access to the cliff path residence. I don’t really understand? Why?
can someone/anyone explain why this wasn’t obvious as the easy solution to help ‘all’ the residence, at the same time remove the council from the checkmate they are in with the ongoing legally contracted requirement to maintain access to the residence (that they have not stood by) for all of time!?
This weird chain of events has only just been made clear to me, it feels like someone at the council has scuppered their easiest solution, if this had been communicated to the residence most of them would have rejected this crazy change to what was initially a really great planning application for all residence!
And now we’re here… Another winter of walking 100’s of meters to access our family properties!!!
For anyone to really appreciate how residence and my family feel about this…. Try this… On a windy rainy December afternoon go for your weekly shopping trip, but instead of driving up to your house, park a block away and carry your shopping.
Please can we get an update on when this is going to be remedied?
Jamie
20.Nov.2015 1:40am
Phil Jordan, do you know what is the next step? Or do you know if there is any time line on the access being opened up?
It might help just to know who is ‘The Person’ in control (clearly not the residence). who can I/we talk to?
(Please say whoever is ‘in charge’ doesn’t expect us to do another winter like this?)
Phil, it would be really nice to have at least a direction that is being taken. If it’s more talks can we ask for a date (ASAP). I’m sure the residence will allocate someone to represent if you need. Moreover a geologist and engineers if needed can also be supplied by residence if allocating funds from on the council is an issue.
how can we speed this up?
Terry Connelly
17.Nov.2016 11:34am
REF: Lake Cliff. I recently heard through the grape-vine that “they” are about to publish another “Good Idea”. With the £3500-00 that I have spent with Daws&co and the I.W.C.C. spending at least another £3500-00 separately on the correctly Qualified Daws&Co’s. “Lake Cliff Stability Statement”
I presume that all County Councillors particularly the directly concerned local Members Have read the their specially prepared short offering without graphics meant for these pages, in October Last Year. T.C.
Terry Connelly
2.Jan.2017 6:31pm
As we haven’t had any intelligent management of this section of “On The wight” since Sally Perry 16th Oct 2015, following “The little Glitch”, and the only management comment has been “offensive comment”. This democratic platform has failed “to be”. May I suggest that instead of making yours the only opinion to be valid. A single line of type with numbers fore or against at regular intervals. Would remove the lacklustre of the apparent in-house secret voting system. T.C.
Sally Perry
2.Jan.2017 8:17pm
Err, what “intelligent management” exactly are you expecting TC?
Less than a handful of comments have been left on the article since the date you mention (50% of which are yours).
I’m also not aware of any comments having been removed, so please could you explain how this platform has failed to be democratic?
If you’re hoping to get help (publicity?) with this issue, making false and defamatory accusations against the management (“apparent I house secret voting system”) is not what I would recommend.
Jodie Richards
2.Jan.2017 10:51pm
Sally, I too am unaware of any vote fixing, but to be honest this is such a low profile OLD story I wouldn’t notice if there were!.
Perhaps this is why the IWCC have done nothing for the access to the properties on the cliff path, the ‘small number’ of residence (including TC) who are no longer able to park THEIR car in THEIR drive of THEIR residence.
So The pensioner that’s trying to stand up for the small community that have and are being illegally restricted access to their properties, shouldn’t we get behind them?
This is NOT about getting publicity… TC just wants to park his car in his drive way! I’m sure you can understand that? I thought ‘On the Wight’ was about The Island residence.
I for one think that TC has been more than patient, i personally would have 100% left “offensive comments” if my family home had access taken away and property devalued.
I’m frustrated and disgusted at the management or lack there of, on what is essentially a very simple project (brought about by an IWCC truck driving in to the barrier causing the cliff fall on what was and is a surveyed and safe cliff path)
Sally Perry
3.Jan.2017 7:47am
I can completely understand Terry’s frustration, as well as the frustration of the other residents on Lake cliff. Once again, something that should have been quick and easy to sort out has dragged on for way too long.
You say Terry’s accusations are “NOT about getting publicity” but then go on to say “I thought ‘On the Wight’ was about The Island residence” (sic)
We’re a very small team at OnTheWight and can’t cover everything that comes our way.
However, those who approach us via a friendly phone call or email are more likely to get our attention than an attacking comment left on the site (we don’t read all the comments and only noticed Terry’s by chance).
Terry Connelly
3.Jan.2017 12:47pm
Hi Sally.
comment yesterday was a totally valid observation . . . . . I called it like it is and Not meant to be aggressive or personal in any way
Simply stating that if a person in a democratic public debate, makes a point, then another makes a “contra point” both of their points should be allowed to show on the score board . . . it might be a win, 1-nil . . . it might be a draw, 2 all. Or it could be 6-nil.
Except that it was a good game well refereed.
From the day around “Sept 2015” your score board on your pitch stopped working, every game was called “FOUL” SPELT . . OFFENSIVE COMMENT ?
Regards T.C.
Sally Perry
3.Jan.2017 12:59pm
I think you’re getting confused Terry.
The ‘Offensive Comment’ text under each comment (which has been in place since the site first existed) links to our reporting system that allows readers to report a libelous, defamatory or offensive comment.
So long as all readers contributing to the debate do so within the law (and decency), all comments will be shown – no need for your ‘score board’ if all comments are shown.
The voting up or down of comments only stopped working fairly recently (November 2016?) but would cost us around £500 to fix, hence the reason why it hasn’t been reinstated.
Terry Connelly
3.Jan.2017 5:05pm
Hi Sally. with all respect to you personally. “Offensive Comment,” is Offensive, when the input source is an at arms length professional response to a technical question from a third party.
particularly when there are here a number of properties involved all being marked down in value without a legitimate reason.
Sally Perry
3.Jan.2017 5:26pm
You say “I called it like it is” then add, “input source is an at arms length professional response to a technical question from a third party”
It’s not easy to to understand what you are referring to. Might be more helpful for all concerned if you were to be explicit about exactly who you are referring to.
For your benefit, the Executive member responsible for the PFI contract is now Ian Stephens.
You could contact him or your ward councillor for an update
Email: ian.stephens@iow.gov.uk
Mobile: 07970 009 523
Geoff Lumley
3.Jan.2017 7:28pm
My colleague and your local councillor Alan Hollands has spent a great deal of time pressurising Island Roads over this problem. Ian Stephens’ predecessor Phil Jordan was also very supportive. Island Roads have constantly been the problem. I understood some progress was being made recently. Alan will be able to update you if he hasn’t already. Contact him at:
E-Mail: Alan.Hollands@btinternet.com
Mobile: 07967 365424
terrycon
4.Sep.2017 6:19pm
STOP PRESS!!!! It’s about time for An Update on CLIFF PATH . . . .
Over the last several years, the right of vehicular access, accident/emergency . . .Parking! has routinely frequented this column. COLIN BLYTH, with his disabled wife at No10 Cliff Path are still land locked, together with all the rest of the properties to the west of No4. This is due to No1. Cliff Path selling land to No2. that they
If that was all their was to it, “all would be fine” “but, it is not all.” No1’s residents now live in Ranalagh Rd, away from Cliff Paths mindless “brave,” “nocturnal,” “drunken,” “fence kicking” warriors.
The Construction at No. 2 and through EBAY (1a) then came to a conclusion, with all living to the west of them prepared to re-use Our Cliff Road Access. . . . Wrong! There is a planning procedure that does not require public announcement that is called: – “Material Changes”!
One would expect a name like “Material” to describe materials such as bricks, roof tiles colours and rights etc, not basic Road Design. The fundamental pre-planning terms here, are that any neighbours that could be affected, have the right to inspect and comment on what this “Proposed Planning Change” might present to them.
Therefore, it is clearly incumbent upon the “developer/builder/architect to present to the planning unit evidence of “This Approval,” and retain copy evidence, from persons or properties that might be affected as a result of these proposed changes.
There is no evidence that this procedure was carried through. Therefore, the material changes are not legal, and should be reversed. The Cliff Road Access should be returned to the Authority of The Original Planning Permission.
There is of course a system of Building Inspection. This System has failed here to complete this procedure. As an offended party I wrote to our Senior Planner as soon as I realised what had happened. Needlessly there is a time factor for complaints here, this was well expired before the work site was cleared, and before anyone who lives on Cliff Path was aware of these changes that had been made. Inspection of the relevant Council Official planning file report shows there is no prerequisite record of this Planning Change.
I have “no doubt” that if I had made this “Little Error,” My Council’s Enforcement Department would be down on me like a Ton of Bricks. . . . . I expect nothing less for the perpetrator’s here.
T.C.