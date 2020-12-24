Rise in number of Covid-19 outbreaks anticipated, say Isle of Wight council

Announcement shared by Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed

Following the new Tier 3 announcement yesterday (Wednesday) we know many businesses are having to quickly make arrangements to close their premises on Boxing Day and help guests return home.

Rates of infection are on the rise, so we expect notifications of outbreaks or clusters of confirmed cases in both community settings and businesses.

Procedures are ready

With our partners, the Isle of Wight Council has got procedures ready as part of our joint outbreak control plan.

We are ready to act quickly and help prevent further spread as soon as any outbreak is discovered.

Public Health England and the council’s regulatory teams – including Environmental Health – are currently giving support and advice to businesses who have confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

Tier 3 restrictions

All Island businesses should follow the Tier 3 restrictions from 26th December, and those which can stay open should continue to follow government advice.

Everyone, at home or at work, should still follow the standard hands-face-space safety measures, as we work to keep the island safe.



Please also remember that if you have symptoms you must self-isolate and arrange for a test, either by calling 119 or through a home test booking via the Government Website.

Useful contacts:

The Government’s early outbreak management

IWC Public Health Covid-19 Page

PHE Hampshire and Isle of Wight Health Protection Team, tel: 0344 225 3861 (select option 2).

Business Regulations and Public Protection, tel: (01983) 823000, email: [email protected] .

Image: Prasesh Shiwakoti under CC BY 2.0