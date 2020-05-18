Isle of Wight lockdown – Only the Good News!

Rise in the number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases rises

In the last few days the number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen

Testing for Covid-19 in the lab

The number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has increased over the last 48 hours from 169 to 178.

Anecdotally there are more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including in care homes – with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating.

The statistics
As of 5th May, 25 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.

A total of 33 people have sadly died at St Mary’s Hospital after being tested for Covid-19. In addition, there have been 14 deaths outside the hospital setting.

Find out more
A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Colin
It would be interesting to know how many people who have reported symptoms via the App have tested as positive. As this is the first time the general public can apply to be tested it is disappointing to find little information coming back. To get the best response from the public it would be a good idea to be prompt with feedback. The App has been running… Read more »
18, May 2020 5:23 pm

