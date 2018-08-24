Road closure for Isle of Wight Scooter Rally Ride Out

If you live in Ryde it’s unlikely you’ll have forgotten about the annual Isle of Wight International Scooter Rally, as many visitors to the Island with scooters have already arrived.

Don’t forget that on Sunday 26th, from 11am, the Esplanade will be closed in a north-westerly direction from its junction with North Walk to its junction with George Street. And a South-Easterly direction from its junction with George Street to its junction with North Walk for a distance of 1484 metres.

The ride out

The road closure will be in place for the ride out, which starts at 1pm from LA Bowl. It’s a great spectacle and well worth watching.

Access will be maintained to the Hovercraft Terminal and pick-up points for Wightlink.

Rally events

There are loads of events taking place over the next three days for the Isle of Wight International Scooter Rally, so if you haven’t checked them out make sure you do and book asap.

Main Image: © John Woracker

