Hampshire police share this latest appeal. Ed

We’re investigating an incident where a 71 year-old Isle of Wight woman handed over £700 for work on her house that was never completed.

Two men were seen on Hillcrest Road in Rookley at around 10:30am on Tuesday 23 May.

The victim agreed for the men to clean her gutters for a small amount after they knocked on her front door. They then stated that the gutters and roof tiles needed replacing. A £700 deposit was taken and tiles and guttering removed, but the men didn’t come back. A card was left with ‘JD Home Improvements’ on it.

The victim described the men as:

White.

Both aged in their twenties.

The first man was over 6ft tall, had short shaved hair under a white baseball cap, and was wearing a dark polo shirt and dark trousers.

The second man was around 5ft 10ins tall, stocky build, had dark curly hair, and was wearing boots.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious can contact PC Paul Neill at Newport Police Station by calling 101 quoting 44170193887, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

We’d like to remind residents of the following crime prevention advice:

Always check the credentials of unknown callers.

Never employ cold-calling doorstep traders or engage with cold callers on the phone.

Consider joining or setting up a No Cold Calling Zone or Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

Report any suspicious callers or activity to the police immediately.

Keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and family.

If you want to report any suspicious activity please dial 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously. In an emergency always dial 999.

Isle of Wight Council’s Trading Standards team also offer advice via their website or by calling 01983 821000.

Image: Stormcladhomeimprovement under CC BY 2.0