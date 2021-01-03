Rolling seven day figure of positive Isle of Wight Covid-19 tests up 1,000+ in a month

The daily rise of positive Coronavirus tests on the Isle of Wight is more than two and a half times the previous high and the rolling seven-day figure is up from 36 to 1,043

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

up and down arrow sculpture in the woods

The daily number of positive Coronavirus Covid-19 tests has increased by 459 today (Sunday).

According to the Government’s Coronavirus Dashboard this takes the rolling seven-day figure to 1,043– a rate per 100,000 population of 739.72.

A month ago (just as we came out of lockdown) the rolling seven-day figure was 36 – a rate per 100,000 of population of 25.53.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began now at 2,446 a rate per 100,000 population of 1,734.75.

The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

Last two weeks and two months
The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and last two months.

Live map
An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island
Residents are reminding that only thise with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

  • a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
  • a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal
  • Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard

Image: Susan Yin under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 3rd January, 2021 4:13pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oai

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Rolling seven day figure of positive Isle of Wight Covid-19 tests up 1,000+ in a month"

newest oldest most voted
Rhos yr Alarch

I sincerely hope someone on the mainland is instructing people to ignore a message to come to the Island for testing..!! Or better still fixing the system so that no such message is sent…

Vote Up4-3Vote Down
3, January 2021 4:27 pm
joeandalice

why so few stories about covid?

and can we have a bit less of the incessant stories about suicides, loss of businesses, deaths from undiagnosed conditions, footage of empty hospitals, brain damage from wearing masks, especially for children, unreliability of testing etc? there’s only one side to this story, you know.

Vote Up00Vote Down
3, January 2021 5:10 pm
Fenders

Cllr Stewart needs to get off his backside and start painting more 2mt dots everywhere!!

Vote Up3-4Vote Down
3, January 2021 4:30 pm
Jenny Smart

Well as far as I can tell, that’s pretty much all I can see the IW Council has done.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
3, January 2021 4:48 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*