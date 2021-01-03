Isle of Wight couple’s search for Dracula’s Castle now available on Prime Video

A travel history documentary, created by and Isle of Wight husband and wife team has now launched on Amazon Prime.

Romania: Seeking Dracula’s Castle was created by Greg and Felicity Chapman.

In search of Dracula’s castle

In the 65 minute film, the couple set off across Romania in search of ‘Dracula’s Castle’, and a deeper understanding of the history and legend surrounding Vlad Dracula III of Wallachia, better known as Vlad the Impaler.

On their way they discover a series of castles, a beautiful country, and a story where history and legend intertwine.

A story which blends history and legend

Felicity and Greg say they’re very excited to have teamed up with Amazon to make this documentary available to Prime Video subscribers.

Co-presenter and co-director, Greg, told News OnTheWight,

“Romania as a country makes such a wonderful backdrop for a story which blends history and legend – the country itself lies magically somewhere between the present and the past, and has a beauty all of its own.”

Greg and Felicity Adventures

Greg and Felicity Adventures are an ongoing series of travel documentaries created by husband and wife team Greg and Felicity. When not producing their travel videos Greg works as an entertainer and Felicity as a Fossil Guide on the Isle of Wight.

Since early 2019 they have been travelling the world as often as possible to film new travel documentaries about the countries which they are lucky enough to visit!

If you have Prime on your mobile or tablet, follow this link if in the UK, or here if in the USA. Alternatively use your Smart TV to search for Romania in the Prime App and you’ll see Greg and Felicity’s photo.

Image: © Greg and Felicity Adventures