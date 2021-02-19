Roundup of scams for Isle of Wight residents to note

Here is a roundup of scams that have come to light this week and are of concern:

Please be very wary of any unsolicited phone calls, emails and texts and remember NEVER click on links in any messages.

This week’s scam message from Trading Standards has a couple of warnings.

Text messages from banks

Lots of reports from residents about text messages purporting to be from different banks. They will ask you to click on a link and if you don’t have accounts with the bank they name, this is easy to spot as a scam.

However the scammers may choose to use the name of the bank you use so just remember that Banks will NEVER contact you in this way. These texts can be forwarded to 7726 where they will be used to gather intelligence in the fight against scams

Scam emails

Again, more reports this week of emails from various different organisations saying that your information is wrong or has expired and telling you to click on a link to update – DON’T this is a scam.

Scam emails can be forwarded to [email protected] where it will be used to gather intelligence

Report scams online: Action Fraud or on the phone: 0300 123 2040.

Pass it on

Finally, we ask if anyone has a vulnerable relative friend or neighbour, they think might benefit from this information, please can they share it with them – it could save them from falling victim to one of these, or any other scam.

