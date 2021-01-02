Rumours over closure of ward at St Mary’s due to outbreak of Covid-19 addressed

Rumours were circulating that Whippingham Ward at St Mary’s hospital had been closed due to an outbreak on the ward of Covid-19, so News OnTheWight got the official word from the NHS Trust

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

Illustration of computer folder and text - myth busting can flatten the curve

Rumours have been circulating that the Whippingham Ward at St Mary’s hospital has been closed due to an outbreak on the ward of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

News OnTheWight got in touch with Isle of Wight NHS Trust who were able to quickly clarify the situation.

Ward now being used as a Medical Assessment Unit
A spokesperson told us,

“We are currently treating more people with Covid-19 at St Mary’s than at the beginning of the pandemic, therefore, as the needs for beds increases and winter pressures remain, we have made changes to how we use our wards to best support the needs of our patients and to keep everyone safe.

“Therefore, Whippingham Ward is now being used as a Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) for non-Covid-19 patients, so the original MAU can focus on those with Covid-19.

“Our patients previously in Whippingham Ward have moved to other wards within St Mary’s, which will best support their required treatment.”

Image: united nations under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 2nd January, 2021 3:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oac

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Rumours over closure of ward at St Mary’s due to outbreak of Covid-19 addressed"

newest oldest most voted
henry

How many patients with COVID-19 are St Mary’s currently treating?

Vote Up10-1Vote Down
2, January 2021 3:45 pm
Andrew

The data only goes up to 27/12 currently, but you can view it here https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/healthcare?areaType=nhstrust&areaName=Isle%20of%20Wight%20NHS%20Trust

Vote Up10Vote Down
2, January 2021 4:15 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*