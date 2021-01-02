Rumours over closure of ward at St Mary’s due to outbreak of Covid-19 addressed

Rumours have been circulating that the Whippingham Ward at St Mary’s hospital has been closed due to an outbreak on the ward of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

News OnTheWight got in touch with Isle of Wight NHS Trust who were able to quickly clarify the situation.

Ward now being used as a Medical Assessment Unit

A spokesperson told us,

“We are currently treating more people with Covid-19 at St Mary’s than at the beginning of the pandemic, therefore, as the needs for beds increases and winter pressures remain, we have made changes to how we use our wards to best support the needs of our patients and to keep everyone safe. “Therefore, Whippingham Ward is now being used as a Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) for non-Covid-19 patients, so the original MAU can focus on those with Covid-19. “Our patients previously in Whippingham Ward have moved to other wards within St Mary’s, which will best support their required treatment.”

Image: united nations under CC BY 2.0