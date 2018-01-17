Ryde Academy pupils get the most from Career Speed-networking event

Nat shares this latest news from Ryde Academy. Ed
As part of their focus on careers, in December Ryde Academy welcomed over 30 Island employers to their first speed-networking event for Year 10 students.
The Academy is working with EBP South (Education Business Partnership) to develop a relevant and inspirational programme of careers events for young people.
Considering future careers
In preparation for the event, students had spent the week considering the career pathways they would like to follow once they leave Year 11.
On the day a whole range of businesses and organisations came in and attended an assembly with the whole of Year Ten. After which students broke up into groups and had seven minutes to speak to an employer before the whistle went and the groups rotated to the next table.
This gave them a great opportunity to speak to a diverse mix of potential employers and career options, even those they may not have considered before.
First of three
This event forms the first in a series of three which will take place at the Academy this year. This month Year Ten students will complete a number of workshops on CV writing and interview techniques.
Then in February they will each have the opportunity to take part in mock interviews with real employers. These interviews are essential for young people as they give them the opportunity to explore their futures with someone outside their family and the school environment.
National figures show that students who have had three or more encounters with employers whilst at school are less likely to leave after Year 11 without being in employment, education or training.
Positive event
The feedback about the speed networking event from students, employers and parents has been very positive. Thank you to everyone that gave up their time to participate.
Lyn Wakford from EBP South said:
“Days such as this help to bring a reality to the school environment.
“We hold these events to give students the opportunity to meet with representatives from different sectors to help inspire them to think about careers they may never have considered, which might help with the decisions they have to make for their future studies and employment prospects.”
Wednesday, 17th January, 2018 12:42pm
By Nat Nelson
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fXF
Filed under: Education, Island-wide, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Top story, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓