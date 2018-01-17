Ryde Academy pupils get the most from Career Speed-networking event

Nat shares this latest news from Ryde Academy. Ed

As part of their focus on careers, in December Ryde Academy welcomed over 30 Island employers to their first speed-networking event for Year 10 students.

The Academy is working with EBP South (Education Business Partnership) to develop a relevant and inspirational programme of careers events for young people.

Considering future careers

In preparation for the event, students had spent the week considering the career pathways they would like to follow once they leave Year 11.

On the day a whole range of businesses and organisations came in and attended an assembly with the whole of Year Ten. After which students broke up into groups and had seven minutes to speak to an employer before the whistle went and the groups rotated to the next table.

This gave them a great opportunity to speak to a diverse mix of potential employers and career options, even those they may not have considered before.

First of three

This event forms the first in a series of three which will take place at the Academy this year. This month Year Ten students will complete a number of workshops on CV writing and interview techniques.

Then in February they will each have the opportunity to take part in mock interviews with real employers. These interviews are essential for young people as they give them the opportunity to explore their futures with someone outside their family and the school environment.

National figures show that students who have had three or more encounters with employers whilst at school are less likely to leave after Year 11 without being in employment, education or training.

Positive event

The feedback about the speed networking event from students, employers and parents has been very positive. Thank you to everyone that gave up their time to participate.

