All welcome as Ryde Arts launches this weekend

Over the coming months there are a whole host of events under the Ryde Arts banner taking place in this gorgeous Georgian town. The official launch takes place on Saturday morning to live harp music and the culmination of many art workshops.

Don’t forget that Ryde Arts launches this Saturday morning at Ryde Library.

Unlike previous years, where the Ryde Arts Festival has been crammed into a short space of time, for 2018, events are spread across the year, with a focus less on a festival and more on bringing arts groups in the town together.

On Saturday morning (10.30am) there will your first chance to see the installation of the new Threads artwork, accompanied by live harp music.

Artists in residence, Carol Ann Eades and Abi Wheeler, have been running workshops, which included producing rust and indigo dyed fabric that was then decorated with as many stitches as the inhabitants of Ryde, to provide a new installation in the centre of Ryde Library.

This will be followed by the New Carnival Company’s Mardi Gras Parade starting at Ryde School at 3pm and weaving its way down to the Esplanade.

There are a whole host of other events under the Ryde Arts banner over the coming months. See Events OnTheWight for more detail.

Images: © Julian Winslow

Thursday, 28th June, 2018 8:32pm

By

