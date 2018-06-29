Bridge over the River Quay – going, but not for long

The temporary bridge that was paid for by the Festival organisers is being removed today. But there is good news on the horizon.

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Quay Bridge

The temporary bridge that was installed over the River Medina at Newport Quay for the Isle of Wight Festival is being removed today (Friday).

Arrangements to keep the bridge – which was funded by the festival organisers – beyond the Festival period could not be agreed.

Another bridge on its way
A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight,

“The bridge will be closed to vehicles again from today, until the new bridge is installed, which is likely to be July/August.”

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 29th June, 2018 9:43am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l46

Filed under: Featured

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Bridge over the River Quay – going, but not for long"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
davimel

Oh god I hope our Council brainiacs have nothing to do with the new one or it will end up 1 metre too short and 3 metres too wide not to mention too low on one side and too high on the other!

Vote Up9-1Vote Down
29, June 2018 10:01 am
profoundlife

See what you did there, Sally :-D

Vote Up10Vote Down
29, June 2018 10:52 am
eastcowes

:-) I feel like whistling now!

Vote Up00Vote Down
29, June 2018 11:24 am
eastcowes

Brilliant headline!!
Let’s hope they can get this bridge designed and built better than the floating bridge. Or are they going to try to call this new bridge a prototype like they did the floating bridge, even though there have been floating bridges in Cowes-East Cowes for a century and a half?

Vote Up00Vote Down
29, June 2018 11:24 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*