Bridge over the River Quay – going, but not for long

The temporary bridge that was installed over the River Medina at Newport Quay for the Isle of Wight Festival is being removed today (Friday).

Arrangements to keep the bridge – which was funded by the festival organisers – beyond the Festival period could not be agreed.

Another bridge on its way

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight,

“The bridge will be closed to vehicles again from today, until the new bridge is installed, which is likely to be July/August.”

